Protest to come off as Police fail to properly serve #OccupyBoGdemo conveners

Organisers of the #OccupyBoGdemo will heave a sigh of relief to proceed with their pending protest on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

This is because an Accra High Court has held as ineffective the processes of service on the respondents by the Ghana Police.

Principal State Attorney George Tetteh Sackey told the court on Friday, September 29 that he had served the processes on all the respondents.

But the court presided over by Justice Edward Twum observed that there was only proof of service for three out of the four respondents and hence was incomplete.

The Police were seeking an order from the court to get organizers of the protest to clarify the routes for the demonstration.

"Before I can give you a hearing there must be evidence of service to all parties. As it stands now only Ato Forson was not served," Justice Twum noted.

The case has been adjourned to October 11.

Lead by Minority MPs and other groups the #OccupyBoGdemo seeks to call for the resignation of the Bank of Ghana governor, Dr Ernest Addison and his deputies over a GHC60billion loss by the bank.