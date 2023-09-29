Deputy MASLOC CEO engages EC Staff and registrants in Ashanti Region

29.09.2023 LISTEN

In a remarkable demonstration, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Mr. Paul Sarbeng has embarked on a tour to some registration centres in the Ashanti Region.

According to the MASLOC Deputy CEO in charge of operations, the primary aim of the visit was to gain firsthand insight into the ongoing voter registration exercise in the region and beyond.

Mr. Sarbeng at the Atwima Mponua Electoral Commission office motivated and inspired staff of the Commission as well as some registrants while urging polling station executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to be vigilant.

Addressing the crowd, some registrants cheered up the politician and banker for his patience, discipline, and generosity to the constituents.

He presented drinks and water and also donated an undisclosed amount of cash to the NPP Constituency Executives to aid their operations.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has cautioned parents and guardians to resist the temptation to get their underage children to register in the ongoing Limited Voter Registration exercise being undertaken by the Electoral Commission.

“We have received reports from across the country of attempts to register minors in the ongoing Limited Registration Exercise. This is very worrying.

“Apart from the illegality of such efforts, it also amounts to endangering the lives of these children because if they enter the national records with the wrong age, it will affect them throughout their lives. It means, for instance, that they will be going to retirement before their actual age. They may not benefit from policies and programs specifically designed to meet the needs of the youth. And it may have other unforeseen consequences”, he warned.