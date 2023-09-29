ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
29.09.2023 Social News

Deputy MASLOC CEO engages EC Staff and registrants in Ashanti Region

By Kwabena Danso-Dapaah || Contributor
Deputy MASLOC CEO engages EC Staff and registrants in Ashanti Region
29.09.2023 LISTEN

In a remarkable demonstration, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Mr. Paul Sarbeng has embarked on a tour to some registration centres in the Ashanti Region.

According to the MASLOC Deputy CEO in charge of operations, the primary aim of the visit was to gain firsthand insight into the ongoing voter registration exercise in the region and beyond.

Mr. Sarbeng at the Atwima Mponua Electoral Commission office motivated and inspired staff of the Commission as well as some registrants while urging polling station executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to be vigilant.

Addressing the crowd, some registrants cheered up the politician and banker for his patience, discipline, and generosity to the constituents.

He presented drinks and water and also donated an undisclosed amount of cash to the NPP Constituency Executives to aid their operations.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has cautioned parents and guardians to resist the temptation to get their underage children to register in the ongoing Limited Voter Registration exercise being undertaken by the Electoral Commission.

“We have received reports from across the country of attempts to register minors in the ongoing Limited Registration Exercise. This is very worrying.

“Apart from the illegality of such efforts, it also amounts to endangering the lives of these children because if they enter the national records with the wrong age, it will affect them throughout their lives. It means, for instance, that they will be going to retirement before their actual age. They may not benefit from policies and programs specifically designed to meet the needs of the youth. And it may have other unforeseen consequences”, he warned.

Top Stories

56 minutes ago

Dr. Richard Amoako Baah Our leaders in Ghana are not good, elections have become popular contests – Dr. ...

2 hours ago

Gabon's ousted president Ali Bongo Ondimba, who ruled the oil-rich country for 14 years, and his wife Sylvia Bongo at a parade to mark independence day in 2019. By Steeve Jordan AFPFile Gabon charges ousted president's wife with 'money laundering'

2 hours ago

High cost of dialysis treatment killing many kidney patients – Nephrologist High cost of dialysis treatment killing many kidney patients – Nephrologist

2 hours ago

Mahama to embark on 3-day visit to Canada Mahama to embark on 3-day visit to Canada

2 hours ago

I want to see Adaklu roads constructed before I leave this world – Togbe Kpatatsu III I want to see Adaklu roads constructed before I leave this world – Togbe Kpatats...

2 hours ago

Fire Service quenches petroleum pipeline fire Fire Service quenches petroleum pipeline fire

2 hours ago

Translation of Bible into Ghanaian languages in limbo over financial challenges Translation of Bible into Ghanaian languages in limbo over financial challenges

2 hours ago

Protest to come off as Police fail to properly serve OccupyBoGdemo conveners Protest to come off as Police fail to properly serve #OccupyBoGdemo conveners

3 hours ago

2024 elections: Your own party don't even know you; youll not even get 1 —Ben Ephson to Alan 2024 elections: ‘Your own party don't even know you; you’ll not even get 1%’ — B...

3 hours ago

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor I currently see no strong commitment in NPP, factionalism taking over — Kufuor l...

Just in....
body-container-line