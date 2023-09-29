Sun city Morning Show team supports three visually impaired siblings

Three visually impaired siblings in Sunyani could not hide their joy when the Morning Show crew of Sunyani-based Sun city radio mobilized GHS 2,600.00 from listeners and presented the amount to them to support their upkeep and medical expenses.

The CEO for Cliffmelvyn Company Limited, Mr. Prince Osei Kwadwo, a.k.a One-In Town and CEO of Sikapa Farms, Mr. Fred Osei Asante, on behalf of the Morning Show team, presented the amount to Mrs. Pomaa last Thursday during the Morning Show.

This followed an interview with the mother of the siblings, Naomi Pomaa, who narrated how her children - Sandra Aniniwaa, 24; Gloria Pomaa Yeboah, 17 and Lamford Acheampong Yeboah, 8 – lost their sight mysteriously after birth.

Trauma

“None of them was born blind but as they grow up, they begin to lose their sight under strange circumstances and it’s a serious nightmare to us as their parents and it’s really devastating and traumatizing”, she told Mark Abisah, the host of the show.

She again said “The saddest development is that they have been diagnosed with diabetes, and this has made their conditions worse. Now when you talk to them, they can’t even hear properly.”

Madam Pomaa thanked the management of Suncity Radio, the Suncity Morning Show Team and all donors for their kind gesture, saying: “I have followed Suncity Radio for a long time and I’m not surprised that the station has been able to raise money to support me, I know of the good things they are doing to help people in need. I thank God and the station and all those who contributed. I ask that you remember us in your prayers.”

More assistance needed

Leader of the Team and the Host of Suncity Morning Drive, Mark Abisah appealed to the public to desist from any form of stigmatization against people with disability, saying, disability is part of humans, adding that everyone will temporarily or permanently experience disability at some point in life.

Mr Abisah further called on individuals, groups, NGOs and faith-based organisations willing to support the children to contact Suncity Radio in Sunyani.

Meanwhile, Mr. George Yaw Ankamah, the Bono Regional Director of the Department of Children, has promised to support the three siblings with free diabetes medication.