UNHCR commends Ghana for supporting refugees

The Head of Strategic Planning and Management Service of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) representing the Regional Bureau for West and Central Africa, Mr Andrew Wyllie, has lauded Ghana for being a shining example of refugee support.

Mr Wyllie said this when he paid a courtesy call on the Minister for the Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery, in Accra during his visit to Ghana to familiarise himself with the status of refugees.

He urged Ghana to continue to collaborate with UNHCR for development in the area of healthcare, schools and those seeking asylum in Ghana for various reasons.

Mr Dery said Ghana would continue to play its role and prioritise asylum seekers in line with the UN 1951 Convention, relating to the status of refugees and the OAU 1969 Convention governing the specific aspects of refugee problems in Africa.

He noted that Ghana has hosted refugees from all over the world since the 1960s and has welcomed and provided protection for persons fleeing persecution and violence and would continue to do so.

Mr Dery reaffirmed that Ghana would uphold its obligations to protect and care for the society's most vulnerable members, including refugees.