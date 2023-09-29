N/R: Inmates of alleged witches camp suffer chronic arthritis – Report

Reports from a health screening exercise carried out on the inmates of the Kukuo alleged witches camp in the Nanumba South District indicate that many of them suffer chronic arthritis among other ailments.

Mr Justice Pakmaa, Nanumba South District Public Health Nurse, said the health screening exercise revealed that most inmates of the camp lived with chronic illnesses but did not seek medical attention.

He said, “Some clients have chronic arthritis, severe joint pain, peptic and other ulcers.”

He indicated that two of the inmates were referred to the district hospital due to the severity of their conditions, adding the high rate of joint pain complaints among the women was expected, considering their ages.

The health screening was organised on Wednesday by the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).

It formed part of a project dubbed: “Access to Justice on Gender-based Violence against elderly women alleged as witches in Ghana.”

The project is being implemented by the Commission in partnership with Crossroads International, Canada.

Mr Pakmaa, said, “Some of the inmates had these chronic illnesses that have been with them for some time, but have not visited the community health centre because they do not have health insurance or money.”

He said, “These are alleged witches, who do not have family here, and do not undertake any economic activity to earn money. Those, who have ulcer, cannot afford the drugs if not for the free drugs given to them.”

He appealed to members of the public to emulate the initiative of CHRAJ to ensure sustained access to health care for the inmates.

