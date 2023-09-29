Dr. Bawumia welcomes Global Mercy Ship VEEP; free medical and surgical services coming

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia welcomed a delegation from Global Mercy Ship, led by Michelle Bullington, their Vice President - International Programs, to the Jubilee House on Thursday, September 28.

The delegation's visit to Ghana is in preparation for the arrival of the new Global Mercy Ship, a world-class hospital ship that is expected to dock for approximately 8-10 months in Ghana.

The Global Mercy Ship plans to provide free medical and surgical services, including general surgery, reconstructive plastics surgery, ophthalmic surgery, women's health surgery, maxillofacial & ENT surgery, and pediatric orthopedic surgery, among others.

These services aim to reduce the surgical backlog and offer essential medical care to vulnerable communities, particularly in remote areas.

Dr. Bawumia emphasised the positive impact of these free surgeries, benefiting individuals in need of surgical services in remote villages and patients in leprosarium with post-leprosy contracture.

Additionally, the program aims to enhance educational training capacities in various medical and surgical specialties, as well as create local employment opportunities.

As part of the program, a 250-bed rehabilitative center will be provided to house patients receiving surgical and medical services. At the conclusion of the program, this center will be donated to Ghana.

It's worth noting that approximately 17 million people globally die due to the lack of surgical care, highlighting the urgency and importance of such medical initiatives.

Source: Classfmonline.com