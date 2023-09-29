ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Health Ministry summons management of Korle-Bu for increasing dialysis fee

Health Health Ministry summons management of Korle-Bu for increasing dialysis fee
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Health Ministry has summoned the management of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital over a new fee being charged kidney patients who visit the Renal Unit of the facility for dialysis sessions.

The hospital has come under intense criticism after reports of a review of its dialysis charges.

The Head of Public Relations at the Health Ministry, Isaac Ofie, said the hospital’s management would be hauled before the ministry to explain why the new fee was introduced without approval from the Ministry or Parliament.

“Before you increase [fees], there is a need for proper procedure or caution to be taken, extending the proposal or the proposed price to Parliament for approval thus the fees before you charge,” Ofie said. “But this has not gotten to us yet and even if it has gotten to the ministry, it should be before Parliament and Parliament will have to approve that before it is charged.”

“It is in line with this that the ministry has summoned [the hospital’s management] for an urgent meeting and then quickly they have to withdraw the urgent price that they have put out there,” he added.

Meanwhile, the hospital’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah, told Citi News that only six people have been affected by the new charges and the situation would be remedied.

“Fortunately, this was noticed very quickly and so when we checked, it was only six people who had paid this amount but it is going to be offset because these are patients that are on chronic dialysis so it is going to be offset,” Ampomah said. “It has already been internally remedied and we are also looking at what went wrong and how to avoid it next time.”

-Citi Newsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

NR: Inmates of alleged witches camp suffer chronic arthritis – Report N/R: Inmates of alleged witches camp suffer chronic arthritis – Report

1 hour ago

Dr. Bawumia welcomes Global Mercy Ship VEEP; free medical and surgical services coming Dr. Bawumia welcomes Global Mercy Ship VEEP; free medical and surgical services ...

1 hour ago

Eliminate delays, inefficiencies from your processes — Godfred Dame tells Judiciary Eliminate delays, inefficiencies from your processes — Godfred Dame tells Judici...

2 hours ago

673,276 voters registered in 16 days – Dr Bossman Asare 673,276 voters registered in 16 days – Dr Bossman Asare

2 hours ago

Bawumia observes limited voter registration exercise in Somanya Bawumia observes limited voter registration exercise in Somanya

2 hours ago

Fact Check: Peter Amewu not resigned from NPP Fact Check: Peter Amewu not resigned from NPP

2 hours ago

Korle Bu investigates 'increased' cost of dialysis notice Korle Bu investigates 'increased' cost of dialysis notice

2 hours ago

Kufuor expresses worry over perceived deep-seated factionalism in NPP Kufuor expresses worry over perceived deep-seated factionalism in NPP

2 hours ago

We're not perturbed by Alan Kyerematens resignation – Wenchi NPP We're not perturbed by Alan Kyerematen’s resignation – Wenchi NPP

2 hours ago

Factionalism within NPP dividing our force – Kufuor Factionalism within NPP dividing our force – Kufuor

Just in....
body-container-line