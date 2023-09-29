ModernGhana logo
TUC goes to court to challenge Act that bars security agencies from joining unions

TUC goes to court to challenge Act that bars security agencies from joining unions
Trade Union Congress (TUC) is seeking a constitutional interpretation of the law that currently prevents security agencies from establishing a union.

According to the TUC, the Labour Act permits all workers to join a union in order to safeguard their interests.

At a public forum in Accra, the Secretary-General of TUC, Dr. Yaw Baah, announced that the TUC has directed its legal team to pursue this interpretation.

Dr. Baah stated, “The TUC is taking legal action on a number of issues. The initial part of Act 651, which defines the scope of the law, restricts certain organizations. For instance, Immigration officers, prison officers, and the police are prohibited from joining or forming a union to protect their interests. We have already instructed our lawyer to take this matter to court.”

Meanwhile, the Tertiary Education Workers Union (TEWU) and two other university unions have given the government a two-week ultimatum to restore their withheld allowances.

The two other unions are the Senior Staff Association of the University of Ghana (SSA-UoG) and the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA).

Addressing a press conference in Accra, GAUA National President Dr. Beth Offei-Awuku said the non-payment of these allowances is putting undue hardship on their members.

The unions threatened to withdraw their services across all public universities in the country if the government fails to restore their allowances by October 15, 2023.

-Citi Newsroom

