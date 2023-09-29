Kufuor expresses worry over perceived deep-seated factionalism in NPP

29.09.2023 LISTEN

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has expressed concerns about what he perceives as deep-seated factionalism within the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr. Kufuor, who led the nation from 2000 to 2008, highlighted the changes he has observed within the NPP, noting a significant difference from what it used to be.

During an interview with Accra-based TV3, the former president emphasised the need for the NPP to carefully assess its activities and stressed the importance of a strong commitment within the party.

He likened this commitment to a form of dedication almost akin to a religious belief.

Mr. Kufuor noted a decline in the sense of commitment he once felt within the party and underscored the necessity of practicing proper democracy, with an emphasis on inclusivity rather than factionalism.

Mr. Kufuor pointed out that highlighting factions within the party, whether at the constituency or national level, leads to division and hinders cooperation.

"The way I feel it, I don’t sense the same strong commitment", the former president noted.

He added: "I have likened commitment to almost a religion. I don’t sense that now".

"We are talking proper democracy - an inclusive one - you wouldn’t emphasise factions", he pointed out.

In his view, "once the practice of selecting constituency or national, you wouldn’t be so divisive and emphasising faction", noting: 'He belongs to that side so no cooperation'. You do that you are dividing the force".

He stressed the importance of avoiding divisive practices and promoting unity within the party to ensure its strength and effectiveness.

The former President’s concern comes on the back of the resignation of a stalwart member of the NPP, Alan Kyerematen.

Also, a former Chief of Staff in the Kufuor administration, Mr Kwadwo Mpiani, recently complained that the NPP essentially handed over the party to one man, Nana Akufo-Addo, the very day the chairman and general secretary, Mr Paul Afoko and Mr Kwabena Agyepong, respectively, were "unconstitutionally" removed from office.

Mr Kyerematen has declared his intent to contest as President in the 2024 election as an independent candidate.