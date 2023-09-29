Korle Bu investigates 'increased' cost of dialysis notice

Chief Executive Officer of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr Opoku Ware Ampomah, says internal investigations have been launched into how a notice on a proposed increase in cost of dialysis for renal patients was leaked.

Dr Ampomah said the proposal had not even gotten to the management level yet for consideration when it made its way to social media.

A notice suggesting an increase in the cost of dialysis from GH¢380 to GH¢765.42 received public backlash as many saw it as insensitive on the part of hospital authorities amid high cost of living.

But management of the Hospital issued a statement to indicate that it was only a proposal by the Renal Dialysis Unit and had not been approved yet.

“Any proposed fee will be forwarded to Parliament through the Ministry of Health for approval,” the statement on Thursday, September 28 said.

“It is only after the due parliamentary approval that any revised fees will be implemented.”

Speaking on Ghana Tonight on TV3 on Thursday, Korle Bu’s CEO said internal investigations have been launched over the matter.

“When that was seen, when it came to the attention of the Director of Medical Services, he immediately issued a directive to them to take it down and revert to the old regime,” he said.

“We are an institution where not everybody may be conversant of the processes and procedures and this is a unit of the hospital and we are doing our internal investigations to find out how that poster was put out there but then I am telling you the fact that it has not got to the management level yet and it has not been approved.”

Unfortunately, some patients made payments before the notice came out.

Dr Ampomah assured that the hospital will find a way of compensating the patients, who mainly frequent the hospital for such services.

-3news.com