I currently see no strong commitment in NPP, factionalism taking over — Kufuor laments

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor

Former Ghanaian President John Agyekum Kufuor has expressed concern over factionalism within the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In an interview with Accra-based TV3, Mr. Kufuor, who served as NPP leader from 1996 to 2008, noted that he "doesn’t sense the same strong commitment" in the party that used to exist in the past.

He said "I have likened commitment to almost a religion. I don’t sense that now."

The former President further expressed worry over factions within the NPP, saying "Once the practice of selecting constituency or [a] national, you wouldn’t be so divisive and emphasising faction. He belongs to that side so no cooperation. You do that you are dividing the force.”

The former president's remarks come just days after the resignation of founding NPP member Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen from the party.

Mr. Alan Kyerematen, who has run unsuccessfully for the NPP flagbearer position multiple times, cited "unfair treatment" and "attempts to hijack the party by some leading members" as reasons for exiting the party for the second time.

