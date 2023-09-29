Eliminate delays, inefficiencies from your processes — Godfred Dame tells Judiciary 

Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, the Minister for Justice and Attorney General has charged the judiciary to eliminate unnecessary delays and inefficiencies from its workings.

“I urge the judiciary to ensure that their processes are devoid of undue delays and inefficiencies.

“A robust legal system, underpinned by the rule of law, goes hand in hand with economic prosperity, bolsters the confidence of the people and deters the perpetration of wrongdoing,” he said.

Mr Dame was speaking at the opening of the Association of Magistrates and Judges of Ghana (AMJG) two-day Annual General Meeting in Accra on Wednesday.

He stated that it was unjust and unfair for so-called high-profile criminal cases involving the summary offences of fraud, willfully causing financial loss to the state, and money laundering to drag on for years while similar cases filed against ordinary members of society are resolved in six to one year.

The conference, themed “A Financially Independent and Accountable Judiciary: The Key to Effective Justice Delivery,” drew representatives from the lower and superior courts.

The AMJG would also review and assess their performance during the year, members would undergo health screenings, and new executives would be elected and sworn in.

The AG emphasized that the court was not “a mercy chamber to serve justice based on sympathy or affection.”

“People must be prepared to accept it when rulings adverse to their interest are given by the courts and not to go on a rampage attacking the courts or releasing press statements to criticize those decisions,” he stated.

Mr Dame said Ghana's justice system had gained global reputation and it was critical for everyone to be resolute in their defense of the judiciary.

“The justice system of which the Bar and the bench are integral part is the glue that holds the society together,” he added.

GNA