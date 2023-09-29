ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Eliminate delays, inefficiencies from your processes — Godfred Dame tells Judiciary 

Headlines Eliminate delays, inefficiencies from your processes — Godfred Dame tells Judiciary
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, the Minister for Justice and Attorney General has charged the judiciary to eliminate unnecessary delays and inefficiencies from its workings.

“I urge the judiciary to ensure that their processes are devoid of undue delays and inefficiencies.

“A robust legal system, underpinned by the rule of law, goes hand in hand with economic prosperity, bolsters the confidence of the people and deters the perpetration of wrongdoing,” he said.

Mr Dame was speaking at the opening of the Association of Magistrates and Judges of Ghana (AMJG) two-day Annual General Meeting in Accra on Wednesday.

He stated that it was unjust and unfair for so-called high-profile criminal cases involving the summary offences of fraud, willfully causing financial loss to the state, and money laundering to drag on for years while similar cases filed against ordinary members of society are resolved in six to one year.

The conference, themed “A Financially Independent and Accountable Judiciary: The Key to Effective Justice Delivery,” drew representatives from the lower and superior courts.

The AMJG would also review and assess their performance during the year, members would undergo health screenings, and new executives would be elected and sworn in.

The AG emphasized that the court was not “a mercy chamber to serve justice based on sympathy or affection.”

“People must be prepared to accept it when rulings adverse to their interest are given by the courts and not to go on a rampage attacking the courts or releasing press statements to criticize those decisions,” he stated.

Mr Dame said Ghana's justice system had gained global reputation and it was critical for everyone to be resolute in their defense of the judiciary.

“The justice system of which the Bar and the bench are integral part is the glue that holds the society together,” he added.

GNA

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Bawumia observes limited voter registration exercise in Somanya Bawumia observes limited voter registration exercise in Somanya

2 hours ago

Fact Check: Peter Amewu not resigned from NPP Fact Check: Peter Amewu not resigned from NPP

2 hours ago

Korle Bu investigates 'increased' cost of dialysis notice Korle Bu investigates 'increased' cost of dialysis notice

2 hours ago

Kufuor expresses worry over perceived deep-seated factionalism in NPP Kufuor expresses worry over perceived deep-seated factionalism in NPP

2 hours ago

We're not perturbed by Alan Kyerematens resignation – Wenchi NPP We're not perturbed by Alan Kyerematen’s resignation – Wenchi NPP

2 hours ago

Factionalism within NPP dividing our force – Kufuor Factionalism within NPP dividing our force – Kufuor

3 hours ago

Beijing eyes new trade, investment opportunities in Ghana Beijing eyes new trade, investment opportunities in Ghana

3 hours ago

REUTERSEsa Alexander Eswatini, formerly Swaziland, holds elections where the king calls the shots

3 hours ago

AFP PHOTO MIGUEL MEDINA French state faces landmark class action for police racial profiling

3 hours ago

Captain Ibrahim Traore, seen here attending a parade during a visit to Russia in July, became the world's youngest leader when he was sworn in 2022 at the age of 34. By - AFP Burkina still battling insecurity one year after coup

Just in....
body-container-line