V/R: Community development should be topmost priority - Togbe Dzegblade

Togbe Dzegblade IV, the Chief of Adaklu Kodzobi in the Volta Region, has urged traditional leaders to prioritise the development of their people and communities through a transformational agenda that will move them to a higher level.

At a monthly meeting of the traditional area, he encouraged the chiefs to come up with development plans for their communities, which must be followed to achieve the desired results.

Togbe Dzegblade said construction work would soon start on access roads in the area, hence all buildings constructed at places earmarked for roads would be pulled down to make way for the project.

He urged the youth to eschew laziness and the craving for quick money, and rather work hard to better their lot, while

encouraging a culture of savings and investment in profitable ventures.

Togbe Dzegblade said he would celebrate 40 years of his enstoolment early next year with activities lined up to include cleanup exercises, a symposium and crusade.

He commended the teachers at the community's basic school for the cleanliness of the environment and presented GHC2,000 to them as a form of motivation.

Two other individuals were also awarded for keeping their homes clean.

