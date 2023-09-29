ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

V/R: Community development should be topmost priority - Togbe Dzegblade

Social News VR: Community development should be topmost priority - Togbe Dzegblade
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Togbe Dzegblade IV, the Chief of Adaklu Kodzobi in the Volta Region, has urged traditional leaders to prioritise the development of their people and communities through a transformational agenda that will move them to a higher level.

At a monthly meeting of the traditional area, he encouraged the chiefs to come up with development plans for their communities, which must be followed to achieve the desired results.

Togbe Dzegblade said construction work would soon start on access roads in the area, hence all buildings constructed at places earmarked for roads would be pulled down to make way for the project.

He urged the youth to eschew laziness and the craving for quick money, and rather work hard to better their lot, while

encouraging a culture of savings and investment in profitable ventures.

Togbe Dzegblade said he would celebrate 40 years of his enstoolment early next year with activities lined up to include cleanup exercises, a symposium and crusade.

He commended the teachers at the community's basic school for the cleanliness of the environment and presented GHC2,000 to them as a form of motivation.

Two other individuals were also awarded for keeping their homes clean.

GNA

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Bawumia observes limited voter registration exercise in Somanya Bawumia observes limited voter registration exercise in Somanya

1 hour ago

Fact Check: Peter Amewu not resigned from NPP Fact Check: Peter Amewu not resigned from NPP

1 hour ago

Korle Bu investigates 'increased' cost of dialysis notice Korle Bu investigates 'increased' cost of dialysis notice

1 hour ago

Kufuor expresses worry over perceived deep-seated factionalism in NPP Kufuor expresses worry over perceived deep-seated factionalism in NPP

1 hour ago

We're not perturbed by Alan Kyerematens resignation – Wenchi NPP We're not perturbed by Alan Kyerematen’s resignation – Wenchi NPP

1 hour ago

Factionalism within NPP dividing our force – Kufuor Factionalism within NPP dividing our force – Kufuor

2 hours ago

Beijing eyes new trade, investment opportunities in Ghana Beijing eyes new trade, investment opportunities in Ghana

2 hours ago

REUTERSEsa Alexander Eswatini, formerly Swaziland, holds elections where the king calls the shots

2 hours ago

AFP PHOTO MIGUEL MEDINA French state faces landmark class action for police racial profiling

2 hours ago

Captain Ibrahim Traore, seen here attending a parade during a visit to Russia in July, became the world's youngest leader when he was sworn in 2022 at the age of 34. By - AFP Burkina still battling insecurity one year after coup

Just in....
body-container-line