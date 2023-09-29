ModernGhana logo
MoH launches evidence-informed priority setting Ghana project

By Grace Acheampong, ISD || contributor
The Ministry of Health has launched the Support to Evidence-Informed Priority Setting (StEPS) Ghana Project to address the challenge of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs).

The initiative, which was launched in Accra on Thursday is on the theme: Enhancing prudent health resource management; the role of Priority Setting, is positioned to reshape the healthcare landscape and pave the way for a healthier future for the country.

Speaking at the launch, the Minister for Health, Mr Kwaku Ayeman-Manu, whose speech was read for him by Dr Hafez Adam Taher, Director for External Health Cooperation at the Ministry stated that the escalating burden of NCDs transcends statistics; it deeply affects the lives of individuals, families and communities.

“Ghana, like many nations, grapples with the rise of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancers, and chronic respiratory disorders. As we gather here to launch the project, we are sending a clear message, a message of proactive response and unwavering determination to tackle NCDs head-on,” he added.

He said the StEPS represents more than just a new initiative. It signifies the readiness to address NCDs using evidence-based strategies and effective priority-setting tools.

“Our goal is to navigate the complexities of NCDs, identify the most effective interventions and allocate resources judiciously. This initiative is a crucial step toward reducing the burden of NCDs on our healthcare system and society as a whole,” he noted.

He added that the journey ahead is not one we undertake alone. The success of the StEPS is predicated on the power of collaboration and multi-stakeholder engagement.

“This would ensure a synergy of minds, expertise, and resources across various sectors. Healthcare professionals, policymakers, researchers, civil society organizations, and community leaders should rally under the banner of the project, underscoring our collective commitment to addressing NCDs holistically,” he said.

