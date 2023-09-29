ModernGhana logo
Doli bridge temporarily fixed; road opened to traffic

The road linking Sawla to Bole in the Savannah Region has been reopened to traffic after engineers temporarily repaired the section that was damaged two weeks ago by heavy rains which also caused a bridge to collapse.

The Doli bridge collapse cut off a vital transport route between the Upper West and southern regions of the country on September 17.

Engineers from the Ministry of Roads and Highways and Ghana Highway Authority constructed an alternate pathway to make the road temporarily passable for pedestrians, tricycles and small vehicles until a permanent solution can be implemented.

With produce unable to be transported and communities isolated, the re-constructed bridge and repairs come as a relief.

"For now, it is a one way pathway so it is not a permanent road, so motorists should use it with caution as the ministry works tirelessly to fix it permanently," Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways Thomas Mbomba cautions after inspecting the repair work on September 28.

"We are working tirelessly to reinstate the road as soon as practicable," assured Thomas Mbomba, advising drivers to drive carefully along the temporary stretch and follow all safety measures until full reconstruction is complete.

