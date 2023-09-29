ModernGhana logo
Lifestyle factors play a pivotal role in non-communicable diseases — Health Minister

By Grace Acheampong, ISD || contributor
The Minister for Health, Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, has stated that lifestyle factors, including diet, physical activity, tobacco use and alcohol consumption, play a pivotal role in Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) development and progression.

He said lifestyle modification is a cornerstone of NCD management.

“By encouraging healthier dietary habits-such as reducing the intake of salt, sugar and unhealthy fats and promoting increased consumption of fruits, vegetables and whole grains, we can significantly reduce the risk of NCDs,” he added.

He said this during the inauguration of the Support to Evidence-Informed Priority Setting (StEPS) in Accra on Thursday.

Mr Agyeman-Manu said physical activity is equally crucial. Incorporating regular exercise into daily routines can enhance cardiovascular health, manage weight and boost overall well-being.

According to him, the use of tobacco and harmful alcohol consumption are formidable risk factors for NCDs.

“The StEPS project underscores the importance of raising awareness about the dangers of these behaviours and providing support for individuals seeking to quit smoking or reduce alcohol consumption,” he added.

He noted that lifestyle modification extends beyond individual choices; it necessitates a supportive environment.

“The StEPS Project envisions partnerships with schools, workplaces, communities and media to promote health-conscious choices and facilitate behaviour change,” he said.

