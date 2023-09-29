ModernGhana logo
Ghana to launch online system for easy access to information

By Richard Aniagyei, ISD || Contributor
Ghana is improving access to information with the introduction of a new Online Records Management System (ORMS) to be deployed in 2024.

The ORMS system will enable citizens to request information under Ghana's Right to Information Act online rather than having to do so in person.

The Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, announced this in a press statement on Tuesday in commemoration of the International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI).

According to the statement, the new online system marks Ghana's commitment to a more transparent and accountable society.

It stated that the ORMS system would make filing requests easier while modernising records management across government bodies required to respond to information requests.

This aligns with this year's International Day theme: "The Importance of the Online Space for Access to Information," highlighting the internet’s pivotal role in information access.

Ghana passed its Right to Information Act in 2019 after two decades of advocacy in a bid to foster transparency and curb corruption by allowing citizens to request information from public institutions.

