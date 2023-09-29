Affordable housing units will be given to only the poor if I’m elected as President — Kennedy Agyapong

Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant Kennedy Agyapong has promised to make affordable housing a reserve of the poor if elected president.

Speaking during his recent campaign tour in the United States, Mr. Agyapong noted that people in higher positions continue to grab all the affordable housing units in the country.

The trend, he said has made access to affordable housing a major challenge for many ordinary Ghanaians struggling with high rent costs.

If elected, Mr. Agyapong promised a different approach that prioritizes the housing needs of low-income citizens over political elites and their families.

"We will take it back from all those people in high positions of trust who have bought the houses in the name of their wives and children and give it to the ordinary workers," he said.

The outspoken MP criticized the Akufo-Addo administration's housing policies, noting that it has abandoned the ones started by previous governments to rot.

"President Akufo-Addo has also started construction of a new housing project leaving the old ones to rot. Under my administration, it won't happen," he stated.