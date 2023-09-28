SEND Ghana holds Forum to collate inputs from citizens into 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy

Civil Society Organisation (CSO), SEND Ghana is preparing to make its annual contribution to the development of the country’s National Budget and Economic Statement.

Every year, the organsation engages the citizenry across the country to collate inputs on what the people need from government.

These proposals and requests from the citizenry are then collated and submitted to sector ministries in charge of Finance, Education, Health, Agriculture, as well as Gender and Social Protection.

On Thursday, September 28, SEND Ghana held a Forum in Accra to collate inputs from citizens into the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of government.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the forum, SEND Ghana Country Director Emmanuel Ayifah stressed that getting the views of the people for the development of next year’s budget is very important.

He said although Ghana is going through financial and economic difficulties, it is important that the needs of citizens are collated and sent to government to be considered and addressed in the budget.

“Especially now that we are in financial challenges government cannot do all the things that have to be done. But what we as Civil Society do is point out to government is that as much as possible government should prioritize to address key issues,” Emmanuel Ayifah said.

Emmanuel Ayifah

In an appeal to government, he proposed that when the inputs are presented to the various Ministries, the needs of the people should not only be factored but financing should be made available when allocation is done and subsequently executed effectively.

Engaging the media, Executive Director for Hope for Future Generations, Cecilia Lodonu-Senoo commended SEND Ghana for organising the forum, insisting that providing the platform for citizens to contribute to the national budget is very key.

“It’s important for citizens to make inputs into the national budget because they are the people who are paying the tax, they are the people who are benefiting and their needs must be prioritised in our national budget,” she argued.

She called on government to improve financing for immunisation to protect the future generation.

She said in the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy, government must see to it that the taxes paid by Ghanaians work for every citizen's benefit.

Cecilia Lodonu-Senoo

Unhappy about the current state of the country, Cecilia Lodonu-Senoo called on the citizenry to rise up and demand better from government to ensure that the future of the unborn generation will be safeguarded through the implementation of important interventions that protect the most vulnerable in society.

On his part, a Social Policy Specialist with UNICEF, Kwasi Asante said although government is doing well, it needs to do more for the health and education sector.

“I think for the health sector the government is doing quite well but I think there’s more room for improvement. We need to have a sustainable financing architecture for health, especially for vaccine procurement. We know that Ghana being a lower-middle income country is transitioning the Gavi financing framework and so as a country, we need to have a strategy on how to mobilize resources to sustainably procure vaccines,” Kwasi Asante noted.

For the education sector, he said government needs to make huge investments in school infrastructure to address all challenges and make schools under trees a thing of the past.

He said as an organisation committed to supporting government of Ghana to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), UNICEF believes participating in and supporting the SEND Ghana forum is only right.

Kwasi Asante argued that the organisation sees the forum as a noble cause to ensure the voices of the people get to the government and will be included in the budget.

“We are happy to be here and we are happy to support the process,” he stressed.

The SEND Ghana forum on Thursday to collate inputs from citizens for the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy was attended by young men and women, traditional leaders, civil society organisations, representations from various ministries, and district assemblies among others.