ASA Savings and Loans donate medical equipment to Dote Health Centre to boost healthcare delivery

Dote Health Centre in the Ashanti Region has become the latest health facility to receive help from ASA Savings and Loans Ltd.

The Savings and Loans company on Wednesday, September 27, donated medical equipment to Dote Health Centre through its Aboabo 2 Business Centre.

The equipment donated includes one trail lens, one electronic B.P. machine, one laboratory stool, one electronic scale for newborn babies, two mattresses, one microscope, two pulse oximeters, as well as four plastic chairs.

The equipment has been provided to Dote Health Centre to support the centre to improve healthcare delivery to the public.

Meanwhile, the trial lens and microscope were donated to particularly assist and improve the services of the newly created eye centre for the health centre.

On behalf of ASA Savings and Loans, Area manager Madam Mavis Owusu Adwoa and the branch manager Mr. Ishmaila Iddrisu Ansah presented the items to the health centre.

Madam Mavis Owusu Adwoa indicated that ASA Savings and loans aside from its objective of providing financial services to assist people also seek their wellness.

She said, “Donating these health equipment will improve the services of the health centre to the people. If people have good health they have hope and if you have hope you have everything. ASA as a company gives hope to the people.”

On his part, branch manager Mr. Ishmaila Iddrisu Ansah said donating the equipment to Dote Health Centre which is the only government health centre in its environs is very crucial.

He said the donation will improve services provided by the centre and save the lives of people.

The Director of Dote Health Centre, Rev. Solomon Anum-Doku received the equipment on behalf of the centre.

He praised ASA Savings and Loans for the support, describing it as timely as they are in the process of upgrading the health centre to a polyclinic.

“This equipment will improve the general services of the health centre, especially the eye and laboratory centre and will attract more patients to the centre," Rev. Solomon Anum-Doku said.

He blessed ASA Savings and Loans and also hoped for more assistance in the future.

The donation made to Dote Health Centre and many other health centres this year forms part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities of ASA Savings and Loans Ltd.