We used to think NDC is a 'patapaa' party but NPP has become worse; now a party of ‘chop chop’ – Dr. Amoako Baah

Dr. Richard Amoako Baah

28.09.2023

Political analyst and member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Richard Amoako Baah has opined that the ruling party has been destroyed by current "greedy" officials in government.

Speaking to TV3 on the Ghana Tonight programme, he said if he knew this was how bad the NPP would become, he wouldn’t have joined the party.

According to him, the NPP has become a party of stealing with officials in government only interested in amassing wealth from the Ghanaian people.

He said in the current conditions, the ruling NPP has become the worst party when compared to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“This is irresponsible, you have destroyed the party. This is not the party I joined. I would never have joined the party if this was the behaviour of the NPP. We used to think NDC is buga, patapaa. Look, you have become worse. That is what I tell you frankly. We are dishonest. Everybody is looking for money. We have stolen all the money,” Dr. Richard Amoako Baah.

The Political Scientist is of the view that Ghana does not need NPP and NDC anymore.

His advice is that Ghanaians reject the two biggest political parties in the 2024 general elections.

He said if the NPP remains in government, Ghana will continue to run to the International Monetary Fund beyond 2025.