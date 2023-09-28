ModernGhana logo
Pay NIB contractors and save bank from collapse – Minority charges gov’t amid merger with ADB talks

The Minority in Parliament has raised strong reservations about the proposed merger of the National Investment Bank (NIB) with the ADB Bank Ghana Limited.

Amid the troubles of NIB, there are ongoing talks for the bank to either collapse or merge with ADB to create the National Development Bank due to the struggles of the two banks.

In Minority in Parliament’s opposition to the move, it has proposed that government should pay its contractors who owe the National Investment Bank (NIB) loans they took.

According to Isaac Adongo who is the Minority’s spokesperson on Finance, this will give NIB enough equity to solve its problems.

“Contractors that NIB gave monies to do government projects, till date Ken Ofori-Atta is not paying the monies and as a result of that NIB has incurred GHS1 billion on its loan books resulting from Ken Ofori-Atta refusing to pay.

“Now you are saying NIB is weak. You created this problem so pay NIB contractors and NIB will restate the GHS1 billion it has written against its profit and it will go up by GHS1 billion to give them GHS2.75 billion of equity,” Isaac Adongo said at a press conference.

The Minority stressed that there is a deliberate plan to sell NIB to some officials in government and that is why government is refusing to help recapitalise the troubled bank.

