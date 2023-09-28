Esereso residents angry over ejection by Newmont

Some residents of Esereso near Afrisipakrom near Duayaw Nkwanta in the Ahafo region have raised red flags about how authorities of Newmont Ghana Gold Limited are allegedly ejecting them from their homes and being forced to resettle elsewhere without any prior engagements with them.

They are even more worried about the two-year rent advance given them by Newmont to relocate without the opportunity to negotiate any terms of engagement before any action is taken. They are calling for a better way of relocation and resettlement arrangement that would not bring any untold hardships on their lives in future.

“Now, they we are at the crossroads and as such our fate hangs in a balance. We have been offered a two-year rent advance by Newmont without considering our basic needs, and how we could even cope with our new locations. What happens to our livelihoods?”, one of them said at a community engagement session at Esereso facilitated by Mining Community Rights Network, a non-profit-making organisation, on the costs of mining-induced resettlement on rural households.

Sponsored by the Global Greengrant Fund, the programme sought to educate the yet-to-be-resettled community members on the effects or socioeconomic and relational costs of involuntary displacement on rural households and equip the participants with coping strategies to survive and ensure a sustainable resettlement community.

It was also to mobilize the community to stand up for their rights, particularly in their current situation where Newmont is in the process of relocating and resettling most of them in the shortest possible time and educate the residents on Free Prior Informed Consent (FPIC) principles.

It came to light during the programme that the two-year rent being forced down their throat cover a limited number of members per each affected household while the distance between their farms and their newly rented homes has been significantly widened.

Assurance

Addressing the people, the Executive Director of Mining Community Rights Network, Dr. Samuel Kumi, assured the affected people that they still have the right and opportunity to negotiate for a befitting relocation package.

He identified increased poverty, reduced access to basic services such as healthcare and education, loss of cultural identity and heritage, disruption to community cohesion, loss of social networks, changes in livelihoods, impacts on physical and mental wellbeing, increased social inequality, disparities or misunderstanding wealth distribution and access to resources and unequal power structure or dynamics as some of the social costs of mining-induced resettlement to households.

Dr. Kumi, who is also a Lecturer at the Department of Environmental Management of the University of Energy and Natural Resources, further mentioned landlessness, loss of property, disruption of livelihoods, reduced income, increased unemployment, loss of access to natural resources and ecosystem services that form the base of household consumption, subsistence and income generation some of the economic cost of mining-induced resettlement.

Legal framework

He explained that LI2175 Regulation 6(1) and (3) of the compensation and resettlement regulations state that “The inhabitants shall be resettled by the holder on suitable alternative land and the resettlement shall have regard to the economic well-being and socio-cultural values of the persons to be resettled’ … and the inhabitants to be resettled shall on the basis of the terms and conditions agreed on between the parties execute a resettlement agreement with the holder of the mining lease.”

“So, per the regulation, the socio-cultural values of PAPs should be respected, and movement should be agreed upon but not forced. Again, principle 14 of UN principles of displacement clearly states that: “Displaced person has the right to liberty of movement and freedom to choose his or her residence”, he added.

Dr. Kumi condemned any attempt to resettle or relocate anyone forcefully without recourse to the laid down legal framework on the issue and reminded the community members of their right to adequate housing and standard of living, compensation and benefits, livelihood and income restoration, and the right to negotiate all compensation and mitigation packages.

He added that they also have the right to engage a consultant at the cost of the mine as well as the option to determine or decide resettlement site within a traditional jurisdiction, among others.

Newmont was yet to respond to the allegations by the Esereso community at the time of filing this report.

When contacted, the Communications and External Relations Manager of Newmont Ahafo Mine, Samuel Osei, however assured this reporter that he would get back when the company’s responses are ready.