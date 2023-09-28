ModernGhana logo
Let NHIA cover dialysis cost — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

In response to the recent increase in renal dialysis costs, the Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has proposed an expansion of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to cover dialysis expenses, providing much-needed relief to kidney patients.

This comes in the wake of a widely circulated image on social media revealing that the price for dialysis had surged from GH¢380 to GH¢765, marking a 101 percent increase.

Speaking on Peace FM's midday news on Thursday, September 28, 2023, Minister Oppong Nkrumah emphasized the need for this crucial step, saying, "the NHIS coverage should be extended to cover dialysis cost. Over the period, the NHIS only covers for treatment of acute renal failure. But the same cannot be said for the treatment of terminal renal disease. And I believe it's about time the NHIS is widened to cover the cost of such treatments."

The Minister also voiced his concerns about the broader financing of healthcare in the country and how it affects the NHIS capacity to provide comprehensive services to the population.

He emphasized the necessity of reassessing the NHIS funding structure stressing the importance of reevaluating how the scheme finances healthcare across the country, with a particular focus on making necessary adjustments to cover other terminal illnesses.

Currently, the NHIS premium stands at GHS 8 per year for SSNIT contributors and GHS 28 for those not on the SSNIT list. According to the Minister, these premium rates do not meet the costs associated with providing dialysis treatment, thereby necessitating a reevaluation of the financing model to address this issue.

