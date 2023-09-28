ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
28.09.2023 Health

Cedi-dollar rate pushing cost of dialysis treatment up – Dialysis expert

Cedi-dollar rate pushing cost of dialysis treatment up – Dialysis expert
28.09.2023 LISTEN

Dr Grace Ayensu-Danquah, a dialysis expert at Sage Medical Centre in the East Legon area has attributed the high cost of dialysis treatment in Ghana to the exchange rate between the Ghanaian Cedi and the US Dollar.

According to her, this exchange rate has contributed significantly to the expensive nature of kidney-related disease treatments in the country.

She explained that the equipment, drugs, and consumables required for dialysis treatment are all imported, and no African country manufactures kidney treatment drugs as of the moment.

Dr Ayensu-Danquah supported the call made by Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for an increase in the cost of dialysis treatment, suggesting an increase from GHS 380 to GHS765 for a three-day treatment session in the dialysis machine, aimed at eliminating waste from the body.

Dr Ayensu-Danquah made revelation while speaking in an interview on Accra 100.5 FM's evening news programme on Wednesday September 27, 2023.

She also noted that kidney-related diseases are on the rise among younger individuals in Ghana, particularly those between the ages of 30 and 40.

This is in contrast to the Western world where the disease is more prevalent among older individuals.

Interestingly, the disease is more common among people dealing with high blood pressure and diabetes.

Dr Ayensu-Danquah emphasised the importance of timely waste disposal by the kidneys to prevent the disease from becoming severe, especially when waste accumulates in the brain.

Dialysis machines are crucial in helping remove waste from the body.

She concluded by mentioning that the amount charged by Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for dialysis treatment is subsidized by a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), which highlights the need for external support to make this essential medical treatment more accessible to those in need.

Source: Classfmonline.com

Top Stories

50 minutes ago

Korle Bu dialysis fees hike: Our leaders are level one thinkers who take Ghanaians for idiots – Kofi Koranteng fumes Korle Bu dialysis fees hike: Our leaders are level one thinkers who take Ghanaia...

50 minutes ago

La Traditional Council denies bribery allegations in Burma Camp land reclamation at at Kpletso La Traditional Council denies bribery allegations in Burma Camp land reclamation...

50 minutes ago

My brother and I were in exile under Rawlings, Mahama Ayariga joining NDC is a matter of choice – Hassan Ayariga My brother and I were in exile under Rawlings, Mahama Ayariga joining NDC is a m...

50 minutes ago

NPP, NDC have sinned against Ghanaians, theyre the worst among the worst – Hassan Ayariga NPP, NDC have sinned against Ghanaians, they’re the worst among the worst – Hass...

50 minutes ago

I got zero vote in Dome Kwabenya though my driver, others voted for me – Ayariga worried about NPP machinations ahead of election 2024 I got zero vote in Dome Kwabenya though my driver, others voted for me – Ayariga...

50 minutes ago

KATH: Health expert concerned about deaths due to high cost of dialysis KATH: Health expert concerned about deaths due to high cost of dialysis

1 hour ago

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Let NHIA cover dialysis cost — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

1 hour ago

Refund illegal dialysis fees to patients – Minority to Korle Bu Refund illegal dialysis fees to patients – Minority to Korle Bu

1 hour ago

Sissala West: Suspected terrorists hidding in Fatchu Sissala West: Suspected terrorists hidding in Fatchu

1 hour ago

Dormaahene ‘Galamsey’ fight: Dormaahene summons sub-chiefs to sign undertaking

Just in....
body-container-line