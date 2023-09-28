Sissala West: Suspected terrorists hidding in Fatchu

28.09.2023 LISTEN

A collaborative security effort between Ghana and Burkina Faso is underway to locate individuals believed to be terrorists hiding in Fatchu, located in the Sissala West District.

According to information obtained from the Sissala West District Police Command, these suspected terrorists are suspected to have crossed the Burkina Faso-Ghana border on Wednesday, September 27, around 11:45 AM.

During a raid on the suspects' hideout, various items were discovered, including a Ghanaian voter ID card, two mobile phones, an unspecified quantity of ammunition, clothing, and eight bicycles.

Notably, a search of the recovered mobile phones revealed images of individuals dressed in terrorist regalia.

One individual, approximately 40 years old, closely resembled a wanted terrorist in Burkina Faso and was identified by Burkina Faso security agencies as Diallo Noufou.

Interestingly, this individual possessed a Ghanaian voter ID card under the name Abdulai Ibrahim.

In response to this development, the security services in Gwollu have been alerted and are conducting periodic patrols in and around Fatchu to address the situation and ensure public safety.

-Classfmonline.com