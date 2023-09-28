ModernGhana logo
NPP, NDC orthodoxies have woefully failed Ghanaians; change is a must in 2024 – John Kwakye

Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), Dr. John Kwakye is rooting for a third force to emerge to defeat the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) duopoly in the 2024 general elections.

In a post on social media, he opined that the dependence on NPP and NDC has not helped Ghanaians.

He argues that change is a must in the 2024 general elections since the failed NPP and NDC governments do not deserve another mandate to rule.

“The NPP and NDC orthodoxies have woefully failed Ghanaians. They do not deserve the people's mandate in 2024. Change is a must---and is coming,” Dr. John Kwakye said in a post on X.

In another post, Dr. John Kwakye said the NPP-NDC duopoly must be broken now because they have woefully failed the country for 32 years since 1992.

He argued that the youth of Ghana must arise and demand change now.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

