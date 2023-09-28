ModernGhana logo
28.09.2023

It takes a brave man to break away from a party— Kofi Koranteng praises Alan

It takes a brave man to break away from a party— Kofi Koranteng praises Alan
28.09.2023 LISTEN

Independent candidate Kofi Koranteng has praised former trade minister Alan Kyerematen for breaking away from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to Mr. Koranteng, it takes a lot of strength and courage to make such difficult decisions.

Kofi Koranteng believes that Alan’s chances of becoming a major contender in the 2024 general elections is highly possible.

He urged Ghanaians to support him in his efforts to bring the change Ghanaians deserve.

On Monday, September 25, Alan Kyerematen announced his resignation from the NPP and declared his decision to run as an independent in the general elections of 2024.

His decision came as a result of reported abuse directed at his agents and supporters during the recent NPP super delegate conference.

“Honestly I didn’t think he was going to be brave enough to make a decision like this to strip himself off of all the benefits he enjoys as an NPP stalwart. As a founding member of NPP to break away is a huge and bold decision. I hope he is equally the next gem to think into the future and I am hoping to have a conversation with him,” Kofi Koranteng stated in an interview on Onua TV.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

