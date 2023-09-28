ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘Don’t remove Alan’s paraphernalia; wait for directives from national office’ — NPP’s national organizer

Headlines Dont remove Alans paraphernalia; wait for directives from national office —NPPs national organizer
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Henry Nana Boakye, the National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has clarified that the party has not issued any order for the removal of posters and paraphernalia belonging to resigned member of the NPP Alan Kyerematen from its offices.

He urged party members and supporters to exercise restraint until directives come from the National Executives.

The controversy arose when Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as 'Chairman Wontumi,' the party's Ashanti Regional Chairman, issued a memo instructing the removal of all banners, flyers, and materials associated with John Alan Kyerematen following his resignation from the NPP.

"Once he has forfeited his membership, it is just right and fair that these items are removed from our offices.

“In view of Hon. Alan Kyerematen’s resignation from the party, all his posters, banners, flyers and paraphernalia at our party offices in all the constituencies must be removed with immediate effect,” Chairman Wontumi stated in the memo.

In reaction to Chairman Wontumi's directive, Alan Kyerematen expressed his displeasure and warned him to cease any disrespectful behavior towards him.

Mr Kyerematen emphasized his role in Chairman Wontumi becoming part of the NPP and advised him to learn to show gratitude.

"I brought him into the NPP. He should be very careful in his utterances against me...When someone does you good, you don't repay him with evil," Alan said on UTV.

Addressing the issue, Nana Boakye made a clear statement during an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show.

He asserted, "We haven't given such a directive. This is a national issue, and the directives will emanate from the national...At the national office, we have not done that."

He called on party members and supporters to refrain from taking any actions that are not sanctioned by the party's national leadership.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

59 minutes ago

You can change your party but your NPP traits are still visible — Felix Kwakye jabs Alan You can change your party but your NPP traits are still visible — Felix Kwakye j...

2 hours ago

Allotey Jacobsleft and Alan Kyerematen Alan’s NPP exit: He’s leading himself to doom; he doesn’t have the numbers — All...

2 hours ago

Stop attacking Alan, identify NPP people following him and bring them back —Sylvester Tetteh ‘Stop attacking Alan, identify NPP people following him and bring them back’ — S...

2 hours ago

2023 BECE and WASSCE results may be delayed due to GHS33 million government owes — Nutsu Kortoe 2023 BECE and WASSCE results may be delayed due to GHS33 million government owes...

2 hours ago

Dont remove Alans paraphernalia; wait for directives from national office —NPPs national organizer ‘Don’t remove Alan’s paraphernalia; wait for directives from national office’ — ...

3 hours ago

Success is rewarded with patience; it took me 21 years to be national chairman — Stephen Ntim to Alan Success is rewarded with patience; it took me 21 years to be national chairman —...

3 hours ago

Your reason for quitting NPP senseless; you always quit when results dont favor you —Nana Akomea fires Alan ‘Your reason for quitting NPP senseless; you always quit when results don’t favo...

3 hours ago

Whether Bawumia or Alan; the value is the same — Sam George Whether Bawumia or Alan; the value is the same — Sam George

4 hours ago

You're a crybaby who wants to be breastfed; you lost your balls long ago —Koku Anyidoho jabs Alan for solo movement ‘You're a crybaby who wants to be breastfed; you lost your balls long ago’ — Kok...

Just in....
body-container-line