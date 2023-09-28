Henry Nana Boakye, the National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has clarified that the party has not issued any order for the removal of posters and paraphernalia belonging to resigned member of the NPP Alan Kyerematen from its offices.

He urged party members and supporters to exercise restraint until directives come from the National Executives.

The controversy arose when Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as 'Chairman Wontumi,' the party's Ashanti Regional Chairman, issued a memo instructing the removal of all banners, flyers, and materials associated with John Alan Kyerematen following his resignation from the NPP.

"Once he has forfeited his membership, it is just right and fair that these items are removed from our offices.

“In view of Hon. Alan Kyerematen’s resignation from the party, all his posters, banners, flyers and paraphernalia at our party offices in all the constituencies must be removed with immediate effect,” Chairman Wontumi stated in the memo.

In reaction to Chairman Wontumi's directive, Alan Kyerematen expressed his displeasure and warned him to cease any disrespectful behavior towards him.

Mr Kyerematen emphasized his role in Chairman Wontumi becoming part of the NPP and advised him to learn to show gratitude.

"I brought him into the NPP. He should be very careful in his utterances against me...When someone does you good, you don't repay him with evil," Alan said on UTV.

Addressing the issue, Nana Boakye made a clear statement during an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show.

He asserted, "We haven't given such a directive. This is a national issue, and the directives will emanate from the national...At the national office, we have not done that."

He called on party members and supporters to refrain from taking any actions that are not sanctioned by the party's national leadership.