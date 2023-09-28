Akufo-Addo haunted by his promise to Alan - Former NIA boss

Kwame Osei Griffiths, a former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Identification Authority (NIA), has revealed that the president is haunted by a promise he made to Mr Alan Kyerematen in 2007.

According to Griffiths, this was an open comment made by President Akufo-Addo.

During a party conference at the Great Hall of the University of Ghana, Legon, Nana Akufo-Addo made a statement that is now causing political repercussions.

At the conference, Alan Kyerematen decided to step aside from the presidential primary, allowing Nana Akufo-Addo to be declared the winner, even though no aspirant had reached the 50 per cent mark as per the party's constitution.

Mr Griffiths made this revelation during a discussion on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman on Accra 100.5 FM on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

He explained that during the conference, President Akufo-Addo, in his acceptance speech, commended Mr. Alan Kyerematen and told him that he (Alan) would become president after him (Nana Addo).

This single statement by the president is what is currently haunting him as he attempts to promote his Vice President within the NPP, he highlighted.

Mr Griffiths cautioned politicians to be mindful of the statements they make in public when they know they cannot fulfill them.

He also pointed out that former President John Agyekum Kufuor had a favourite in the party's presidential race during his time, but he did not handle it in the same way as the current president is doing.

The failure of President Akufo-Addo to fulfil the promise he made to Alan Kyerematen led to Alan's resignation from the party to contest as an independent presidential candidate in the 2024 general elections.

Source: Classfmonline.com