ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Akufo-Addo haunted by his promise to Alan - Former NIA boss

Headlines Akufo-Addo haunted by his promise to Alan - Former NIA boss
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Kwame Osei Griffiths, a former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Identification Authority (NIA), has revealed that the president is haunted by a promise he made to Mr Alan Kyerematen in 2007.

According to Griffiths, this was an open comment made by President Akufo-Addo.

During a party conference at the Great Hall of the University of Ghana, Legon, Nana Akufo-Addo made a statement that is now causing political repercussions.

At the conference, Alan Kyerematen decided to step aside from the presidential primary, allowing Nana Akufo-Addo to be declared the winner, even though no aspirant had reached the 50 per cent mark as per the party's constitution.

Mr Griffiths made this revelation during a discussion on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman on Accra 100.5 FM on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

He explained that during the conference, President Akufo-Addo, in his acceptance speech, commended Mr. Alan Kyerematen and told him that he (Alan) would become president after him (Nana Addo).

This single statement by the president is what is currently haunting him as he attempts to promote his Vice President within the NPP, he highlighted.

Mr Griffiths cautioned politicians to be mindful of the statements they make in public when they know they cannot fulfill them.

He also pointed out that former President John Agyekum Kufuor had a favourite in the party's presidential race during his time, but he did not handle it in the same way as the current president is doing.

The failure of President Akufo-Addo to fulfil the promise he made to Alan Kyerematen led to Alan's resignation from the party to contest as an independent presidential candidate in the 2024 general elections.

Source: Classfmonline.com

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Korle Bu dialysis fees hike: Our leaders are level one thinkers who take Ghanaians for idiots – Kofi Koranteng fumes Korle Bu dialysis fees hike: Our leaders are level one thinkers who take Ghanaia...

2 hours ago

La Traditional Council denies bribery allegations in Burma Camp land reclamation at at Kpletso La Traditional Council denies bribery allegations in Burma Camp land reclamation...

2 hours ago

My brother and I were in exile under Rawlings, Mahama Ayariga joining NDC is a matter of choice – Hassan Ayariga My brother and I were in exile under Rawlings, Mahama Ayariga joining NDC is a m...

2 hours ago

NPP, NDC have sinned against Ghanaians, theyre the worst among the worst – Hassan Ayariga NPP, NDC have sinned against Ghanaians, they’re the worst among the worst – Hass...

2 hours ago

I got zero vote in Dome Kwabenya though my driver, others voted for me – Ayariga worried about NPP machinations ahead of election 2024 I got zero vote in Dome Kwabenya though my driver, others voted for me – Ayariga...

2 hours ago

KATH: Health expert concerned about deaths due to high cost of dialysis KATH: Health expert concerned about deaths due to high cost of dialysis

3 hours ago

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Let NHIA cover dialysis cost — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

3 hours ago

Refund illegal dialysis fees to patients – Minority to Korle Bu Refund illegal dialysis fees to patients – Minority to Korle Bu

3 hours ago

Sissala West: Suspected terrorists hidding in Fatchu Sissala West: Suspected terrorists hidding in Fatchu

3 hours ago

Dormaahene ‘Galamsey’ fight: Dormaahene summons sub-chiefs to sign undertaking

Just in....
body-container-line