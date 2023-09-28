ModernGhana logo
28.09.2023

Ghana's biggest problem is still corruption — GII

28.09.2023 LISTEN

The Ghana Integrity Initiatives (GII) have observed that corruption continues to be Ghana's biggest problem since studies reveal that it permeates all aspects of society and has a negative impact on the nation's socioeconomic progress.

Mrs. Mary Awelana Addah, GII Executive Director, noted that the commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption (AUCPCC) offers Ghana a period for introspection.

The period, according to her, also presents an opportunity for all anti-corruption stakeholders, including state and non-state actors, to examine institutional and national efforts, particularly in light of claims that the country's anti-corruption efforts have stalled and that it is also struggling to emerge from an all-time economic quagmire.

Mrs. Addah recalled that significant advancements had been accomplished including the development of new and strengthened domestic public sector anti-corruption and accountability organizations.

These accomplishments are impressive and deserving of praise, but "there is a need to translate these achievements into the actual fight against corruption," she said.

To consolidate the gains made and learn new lessons to confront the

challenges, Mrs. Addah noted that anti-corruption stakeholders have initiated discussions to identify domestic interventions required to clear pathways to promoting the country’s anti-corruption agenda.

Mrs. Addah assessed the degree of compliance between Ghana's anti-corruption legal framework and the AUCPCC and noted the legislation that still needs to be drafted and/or put into effect.

The GII Executive Director emphasized that the stakeholders will also evaluate the results of the current cooperation between state and non-state actors and develop new plans for enhancing the partnership in order to speed up progress.

"We are also developing policy recommendations for the government and relevant agencies to take into consideration to ensure Ghana's full compliance with the AUCPCC and the sustenance of the corruption fight," Mrs. Addah noted. "We are working on innovations and best practices for citizens' engagement in the fight against corruption, which will also be shared."

State and non-state anti-corruption actors, as well as the media, youth organizations, and academic representatives, are among the participants in the discussion about the AUCPCC, its difficulties, and its accomplishments 20 years after it was enacted.

In collaboration with the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), GII is leading the conversations among AUCPCC stakeholders.

The Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) and a member of the African Union Advisory Board on Corruption (AUABC) are additional partners.

It is funded through the Empowerment for Life (E4L) Programme of the Ghana Developing Communities Association (GDCA), of which GII is an implementing partner, and specifically through the Anti-Corruption component.

