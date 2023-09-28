Alan Kyerematen to cast his last political dice in 2024; he’s finished — Ben Ephson

Renowned Ghanaian pollster and journalist Benjamin Ephson has opined on former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen’s political future.

In an interview on Accra-based Asaase Radio’s ‘Big Bulletin’, Mr. Ephson said the 2024 general elections is going to be the last opportunity for Mr. Alan Kyerematen.

He doubted the Movement for Change founder could see any electoral success in his bid to run the next election as an independent presidential candidate.

“This is the throw of the last dice in his political career. He is finished, he will contest this year, he will perform so poorly. So, I don’t think he will come back after this politically,” he said.

The pollster also doubts Mr. Kyerematen on his bid to break the duopoly of the NDC and NPP.

“I will be very surprised if his campaign has that traction of snatching votes from the New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress,” he averred.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) founding member Mr Kyerematen on Monday, September 25, announced his resignation from the governing party citing some unfair treatment and some alleged hijack of the party by some leading members.