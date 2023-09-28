Close down Rent Control Department; it has failed in speaking for tenants – John Dumelo

Ghanaian actor and politician John Setor Dumelo has called for the closure of the Rent Control Department due to what he described as ineffectiveness.

He argued the Rent Control Department has failed to perform its duties in regulating rents and protecting tenants from exploitation by landlords.

Despite the existence of rent control laws, he noted landlords continue to make unreasonable demands for 2 years of rent advance from tenants.

In a tweet on Thursday, September 28, John Dumelo expressed, "The rent control office needs to be closed down!!! What is their use? Landlords are still demanding two years rent advance and tenants have no one to speak for them."

On the score, he called for the arrest of landlords demanding 2 years of rent advance from tenants which is contrary to the rent laws of Ghana.

"Any landlord who demands 2 years rent advance for a residential property should be arrested!" he stated.

Meanwhile, per the country’s rent laws, landlords are only allowed to demand a minimum rent advance of six months.