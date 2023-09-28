ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Close down Rent Control Department; it has failed in speaking for tenants – John Dumelo

Headlines John Dumelo, Ghanaian actor and politician
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
John Dumelo, Ghanaian actor and politician

Ghanaian actor and politician John Setor Dumelo has called for the closure of the Rent Control Department due to what he described as ineffectiveness.

He argued the Rent Control Department has failed to perform its duties in regulating rents and protecting tenants from exploitation by landlords.

Despite the existence of rent control laws, he noted landlords continue to make unreasonable demands for 2 years of rent advance from tenants.

In a tweet on Thursday, September 28, John Dumelo expressed, "The rent control office needs to be closed down!!! What is their use? Landlords are still demanding two years rent advance and tenants have no one to speak for them."

On the score, he called for the arrest of landlords demanding 2 years of rent advance from tenants which is contrary to the rent laws of Ghana.

"Any landlord who demands 2 years rent advance for a residential property should be arrested!" he stated.

Meanwhile, per the country’s rent laws, landlords are only allowed to demand a minimum rent advance of six months.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Ben Ephsonleft and Alan Kyerematen Alan Kyerematen to cast his last political dice in 2024; he’s finished — Ben Eph...

2 hours ago

John Dumelo, Ghanaian actor and politician Arrest any landlord demanding 2years rent advance – John Dumelo

2 hours ago

Respect your elders; Alan Kyerematen is not your mate — Sylvester Tetteh chides Chairman Wontumi Respect your elders; Alan Kyerematen is not your mate — Sylvester Tetteh chides ...

3 hours ago

Whether your party symbol is an elephant or butterfly lets come under one umbrella to move Ghana forward — Ablakwa Whether your party symbol is an elephant or butterfly let’s come under one umbre...

4 hours ago

Nyaho-Tamakloe is not a founding member of NPP – John Boadu Nyaho-Tamakloe is not a founding member of NPP – John Boadu

4 hours ago

2024 polls: 'Just wait and see how much of your votes I will harvest' — Alan warns NPP to bring on their 'discrediting' game 2024 polls: 'Just wait and see how much of your votes I will harvest' — Alan war...

4 hours ago

I dont like what Stephen Ntim put out; its disingenuous, unfortunate – Alan Kyerematen I don’t like what Stephen Ntim put out; it’s disingenuous, unfortunate – Alan Ky...

4 hours ago

Take good care of your face; its your passport to society – Edmund Delle Take good care of your face; it’s your passport to society – Edmund Delle

4 hours ago

Unilaterally adding our logo to OccupyBoG march 'disrespectful'; remove it now or we sue you – PNC warns organisers Unilaterally adding our logo to #OccupyBoG march 'disrespectful'; remove it now ...

4 hours ago

Ill face off NPP leaders if they attempt to discredit me – Alan I’ll face off NPP leaders if they attempt to discredit me – Alan

Just in....
body-container-line