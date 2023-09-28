Corruption disproportionately affects women — GACC

According to the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC), corruption disproportionately harms women and girls because they make up the majority of the impoverished.

"Women must therefore form a critical constituency to fight corruption, as the canker is exacerbating existing inequalities due to lopsided power dynamics," stated GACC Executive Secretary Mrs. Beauty Emefa Narteh.

Mrs. Narteh stated during a presentation at the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Industrial News Hub Dialogue on "Thirty Years Under the Fourth Republic: Is the Fight Against Corruption a Mirage or a Reality?

Corruption, she said, was a deep and multidimensional scourge that challenged the core values of democracy and the rule of law.

She noted that women are disproportionately affected by corrupt actions, underlining that women's traditional lack of political and economic leverage limits their ability to demand accountability.

Mrs. Nartey noted that in order for women to effectively participate to the fight against corruption, a discussion amongst those committed to fighting corruption and promoting gender equality was essential.

It also slowed growth and inhibited the implementation of human rights, particularly those of the vulnerable, such as women and girls, according to Mrs. Nartey.

According to the GACC Executive Secretary, although constituting more than half of the country's population, women were the least active in discussions about corruption, one of the most pressing issues in development and social justice.

She noted that because women were the majority of the poor, the corruption cycle for the disadvantaged damaged them, noting that poor women relied more on public services, where corruption hindered quality and access to services.

She fought for a society in which women were free to express their concerns.

Mrs. Nartey emphasized that in order to accomplish the desired change in the fight against corruption, women must be empowered.

She also asked Ghanaians to help fight corruption, particularly in the construction sector of the economy.

She noted that "the amount of money involved in construction projects is huge, and there is, therefore, a high risk of corruption, to the extent that the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) estimates that about 150 million dollars are lost through corruption in Africa alone."

Mrs. Nartey urged stakeholders to work together to fight corruption, as well as to form alliances with construction experts and industry professionals, and to ask government officials and civil society partners to allow access to information, which was critical in combating corruption.

-CDA Consult || Contributor