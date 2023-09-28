ModernGhana logo
28.09.2023 Health

FDA recalls Beltocin, Vernetocin (Oxytocin) injections 10IU/ML

By Grace Acheampong, ISD
The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has recalled all batches of Beltocin and Vernetocin Injections (Oxytocin 10IU/ML) imported by Hills Pharmacy and Alpha Duo Pharma Ltd respectively.

FDA said its product quality monitoring activities have detected that results of laboratory analyses for both Beltocin and Vernetocin (Oxytocin) injections 10IU/ML have been inconsistent, with several batches failing to meet approved quality standards.

It urged all health facilities, medical stores and pharmacies that have any batches of these medical products in stock to immediately stop administering them and return them to their suppliers and importers.

It added that the Authority would work with importers of Beltocin and Vernetocin (Oxytocin) injections 10IU/ML to ensure a successful recall and safe disposal of all batches of the products.

