Ghana is currently working on a policy framework to move public transportation from the use of petroleum fuels to electric vehicles, Vice President Bawumia has disclosed.

Explaining the policy framework to officials of Solar Taxi, a wholly Ghanaian business engaged in the assembly and manufacture of electric cars, motorcycles, buses and battery packs for electric cars, Dr Bawumia said his vision is to see Ghana in the next few years, move public transport completely from dependence on petrol and diesel to fully electric vehicles.

“That is really where Ghana ought to go. And it is doable. We ought to move away from petrol and diesel to electric vehicles as a matter of policy,” the Vice President said.

Vice President Bawumia explained that the whole issue of climate change, energy transition and moving away from dependence on fossil fuels to greener energy is very important for Ghana as the country spends hugely on fossil fuels.

But the other thing that is very important for Ghanaian households and individuals, he indicated, is the high cost of transportation.

“If you look at the cost of transport in Ghana, there are two elements that dominate the pricing formula for transport: fuel and spare parts. Now, with what you are doing with electric vehicles generally, I mean, the fuel costs become very minimal.”

Also, Dr Bawumia said that coupled with EVs and low maintenance, it is possible to reduce the cost of transport significantly and “as a matter of policy, Ghana must move away from the dependence on fossil fuels, petrol and diesel, to electric vehicles and make sure it can make it happen. Are the charging stations available? Let's make it happen. It's possible.”

Acknowledging the challenges in its smooth transition, Vice President Bawumia maintained that “the benefit for Ghana - lower prices of transport, savings on foreign exchange, job creation, opportunities to train – far outweigh any such challenges.

“For example, you could help the TVET institutions design a curriculum in terms of EV maintenance and so on because as we move and see more adoption of EVs, you'll need more people who can maintain,” he suggested.

Dr Bawumia commended the founders of Solar Taxi for their commitment to entrepreneurship and pointed out that the cost of fuel and transport are the two major drivers of inflation in the country which has direct implications on other variables such as the exchange rate, cost of food and utilities.

“We as a country have to believe that it is possible to leapfrog many of the advanced countries in the area of technology. In the area of electric vehicle manufacturing, I think we have a bit of a comparative advantage in Africa and Ghana compared to the more advanced countries.

“But what really will make it happen is people who have the ideas, who have the dedication like you, who have thought through this, who value chain in this whole enterprise. You have been able to put something together.

From our point of view as a country, we are very interested in your success…and we are even more delighted that it is the youth who have taken up the mantle of entrepreneurship. We as the government will collaborate with you and provide the support you and others like you need to deal with any bottlenecks,” the Vice President assured.

Among the top 3 Electric Vehicle (EV) manufacturing companies in Africa, Solar Taxi, founded in 2019, with a staff strength of 113 (90% of whom are women) and an average age of 26, can also convert petrol or diesel-powered vehicles into electricity powered ones, with the technology to convert cars and buses also available, according to Jorge Appiah, CEO and Co-Founder.

Solar Taxi has assembled over 460 vehicles and sold over 500 vehicles, with orders for vehicles, battery packs and training in the maintenance of EVs coming from all over the continent.

Solar Taxi also operates a ride-hailing service, as well as a motorcycle leasing and vehicle sales model anchored on the Ghana Card. Through its bankers, the company provides financing options for its motorcycles, cars and buses, to be paid for overtime, without collateral. All they require is a Ghana Card ID

Mr Appiah disclosed this while riding in one of the company’s EV buses, which can travel from Accra to Kumasi without the need for a recharge of the batteries, with Dr Bawumia and the heads of STC, Metro Mass, Aayalolo, as well as officials of the Environmental Protection Agency and the National Road Safety Commission.