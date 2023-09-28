Develop symbiotic relationship to explore Africa’s natural resources - Deputy Lands Minister

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources in charge of mining, Mr George Mireku Duker, has urged African countries to develop symbiotic relationships to create wealth for all parties in the mining value chain.

That, he stated, could be attained through deliberate and coordinated efforts of raising local giants in the mining industry.

He said this at a stakeholder forum organised by the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) on Wednesday in Accra.

The Deputy Minister stated that the development of natural resources in Ghana and throughout Africa must result in concrete advantages for all citizens

According to him, mining industries and the populace must have a mutually beneficial relationship defined by equal benefits for both exploiters and citizens and equitable management of natural resources

“Without the value chain development intended to create local wealth from the resources, acquire know-how and boost employment, we will forever live on scraps and not enjoy our God-given natural resources. The ordinary Ghanaian expects to benefit from the Minerals revenue of the state and we must ensure it is done” he said

Mr Mireku Duker noted that the government has taken the lead in that regard by ensuring that the small-scale mining sector is reserved exclusively for Ghanaians.

The Deputy Minister lauded MIIF for its strategic role thus far but tasked it to work with the Minerals Commission, the University of Mines and Technology and other relevant agencies to develop a framework for deeper engagement between mining agencies and effective management of Ghana's natural resources.