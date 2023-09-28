ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2024 polls: 'Just wait and see how much of your votes I will harvest' — Alan warns NPP to bring on their 'discrediting' game

Headlines 2024 polls: 'Just wait and see how much of your votes I will harvest' — Alan warns NPP to bring on their 'discrediting' game
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Independent presidential candidate hopeful Alan Kyerematen has indicated he will harvest the support base of his former party in the 2024 presidential election.

The former Minister of Trade and Industry, who recently resigned from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), also served notice to the leadership of the NPP to stay off his reputation or he fights back.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi TV, Mr Kyerematen, who has tried to be president since 2007, said, as a founder member of the NPP, "I have paid my dues to the party, and I believe in the traditions and values of the party" but pointed out: "If things are going wrong, I can only commit to remaining calm for a certain time, but when it is going to jeopardise the very existence of our party -- which is where we have got to now -- I will not stay and countenance that".

"Afterall", he noted, "I’m not a young man" and "I can make my own decisions, and I have a very distinguished record in my profession -- locally and externally".

"So, I don’t waste my time on matters like this", he told the station, adding: "And that is why I’m giving a caution to the party leadership that if they want to play that kind of game by trying to discredit me about what has gone on, it will not be an interesting exercise", Mr. Kyerematen warned.

“As an independent candidate", he indicated, "whether the party likes it or not, let the occasion arise, and they will see how much of that base I will harvest [as] votes, because we are not talking about delegates now, we are talking about the 6.5 million people who are not delegates and who are looking for people who represent the true ideals of their tradition".

Mr Kyerematen said "the political ecosystem, philosophy and foundation, that we have now, drive us more toward an executive-presidential system".

"People say it’s a hybrid, but the truth of the matter is that power is vested in one person -- the president. If that is the case, then does it not make sense that people who are selected and elected as president must be elected on their own merit and not on the back of a political party?" he wondered.

-Classfmonline

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Nyaho-Tamakloe is not a founding member of NPP – John Boadu Nyaho-Tamakloe is not a founding member of NPP – John Boadu

1 hour ago

2024 polls: 'Just wait and see how much of your votes I will harvest' — Alan warns NPP to bring on their 'discrediting' game 2024 polls: 'Just wait and see how much of your votes I will harvest' — Alan war...

1 hour ago

I dont like what Stephen Ntim put out; its disingenuous, unfortunate – Alan Kyerematen I don’t like what Stephen Ntim put out; it’s disingenuous, unfortunate – Alan Ky...

1 hour ago

Unilaterally adding our logo to OccupyBoG march 'disrespectful'; remove it now or we sue you – PNC warns organisers Unilaterally adding our logo to #OccupyBoG march 'disrespectful'; remove it now ...

1 hour ago

Take good care of your face; its your passport to society – Edmund Delle Take good care of your face; it’s your passport to society – Edmund Delle

1 hour ago

Ill face off NPP leaders if they attempt to discredit me – Alan I’ll face off NPP leaders if they attempt to discredit me – Alan

2 hours ago

Zongo Development Fund: 972 students receive educational grants Zongo Development Fund: 972 students receive educational grants

2 hours ago

2024 independent presidential candidate, Alan Kyerematen I’m the one floating voters are looking for – Alan Kyerematen

2 hours ago

Getty Images via AFP - JUSTIN SULLIVAN EU concerned by high disinformation rate on Musk's X platform

2 hours ago

Theres nothing to stay and fight for in NPP; Ive moved on – Alan Kyerematen There’s nothing to stay and fight for in NPP; I’ve moved on – Alan Kyerematen

Just in....
body-container-line