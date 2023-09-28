ModernGhana logo
Nyaho-Tamakloe is not a founding member of NPP – John Boadu

Mr John Boadu, the former General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has challenged Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe to explain his self-proclaimed title as a party's founding member.

Mr Boadu asserts that Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe's claim to being a founding member is self-proclaimed and should be treated as such.

Mr Boadu questioned Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe's eligibility as a founding member while speaking in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

He responded to comments attributed to Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe, criticising the transparency of the elections within the party, saying, "those in charge of elections were not being transparent, adding that it is a serious matter, so I'm not surprised Alan has left the party and decided to go independent."

Mr Boadu called on the party's rank and file to disregard claims Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe is a founding member and emphasised that all founding members of the party have voting rights.

Regarding Mr Alan Kyerematen's resignation from the party, Boadu said it is regrettable.

He acknowledged that there are other NPP members who harbour bitterness but have chosen to stay and work for the party.

Mr Boadu highlighted that many individuals have sacrificed their careers and resources for the party's survival and success over the years, without ever holding ministerial positions.

He stressed that the current generation of NPP members are benefiting from the sacrifices of these individuals.

Mr Boadu urged the party leadership to focus on its activities and not be distracted by such issues, emphasising the resilience of the party and its ability to overcome challenges.

-Classfmonline

