Govt investing in water and sanitation projects – NR Minister

By Bala Ali, ISD || contributor
The Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Shani Alhassan Salifu, has stated that the government has invested in several water and sanitation projects nationwide to make safe drinking water accessible to majority of the population.

Delivering a speech at the Baobab District Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Awards in Tamale, the Minister noted that as of 2021, only 37.7% of the population had access to safe drinking water, hence, the government to invest so much in water projects across the country.

He underscored the place of safe drinking water and improved sanitation in the citizens’ well-being, stating that, “access to safe water, improved sanitation and hygiene are fundamental to improving the people’s living standard.”

Given this, he acknowledged the centrality of WASH, saying it cannot be underestimated in any society or country.

“This is particularly non-negotiable in societies that have huge challenges in the availability and accessibility to potable water and proper sanitation facilities,” he added.

Alhaji Salifu, therefore, commended World Vision Ghana and other development partners in the WASH sector for conceptualising this award scheme.

The Chief of Party/Country Director, Enhancing WASH Activity (Global Communities), Mr Alberto Wilde, said the project has been factored into all thematic areas of the decentralisation policy.

He further stated that the district assemblies have also been made part of the planning authorities with immersed responsibilities to initiate, formulate and implement the project.

The maiden Baobab District Award went to Nadoli Kaleo District with the Yendi Municipal Assembly emerging as the runner-up and the Bawku West District becoming the second runner-up.

