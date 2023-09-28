39th National Farmers’ Day to be held in Western Region

The Ministries of Food and Agriculture and Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, have launched the 39th edition of the National Farmers’ Day celebration to recognize farmers for their hard work and dedication to ensuring food sufficiency in the country throughout the year.

The 2023 National Farmers’ Day will be held in the Western Region on Friday, December 1, 2023, on the theme “Delivering Smart Solutions for Sustainable Food Security and Resilience.”

Launching the ceremony in Accra on Wednesday, the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Bryan Acheampong said: “the celebration presents a unique opportunity for Ghanaians to remind ourselves of the need to stand in solidarity with our hardworking farmers whose sacrifices, perseverance, and tireless efforts ensure our sustenance.”

He stated that the issues of land ownership, limited access to market and financial services, effects of climate change, post-harvest losses, high cost of input and low return on investment, among others should make Ghanaians appreciate farmers even more.

He asserted that agriculture has remained the backbone and driving force behind Ghana’s food security, industrialization process, creation of job opportunities, economic growth and foreign exchange earnings from diverse sources through the dedication of the farmers even in the face of these adversities.

Dr Acheampong urged agriculture stakeholders and Ghanaians to demonstrate more sensitivity to the needs of farmers to enable them to optimize productivity, build resilience, and attain a level of competitiveness derived from the efficient use of resources and technology.