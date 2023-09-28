ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

39th National Farmers’ Day to be held in Western Region

By Irene Wirekoaa Osei, ISD || Contributor
Agriculture 39th National Farmers Day to be held in Western Region
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Ministries of Food and Agriculture and Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, have launched the 39th edition of the National Farmers’ Day celebration to recognize farmers for their hard work and dedication to ensuring food sufficiency in the country throughout the year.

The 2023 National Farmers’ Day will be held in the Western Region on Friday, December 1, 2023, on the theme “Delivering Smart Solutions for Sustainable Food Security and Resilience.”

Launching the ceremony in Accra on Wednesday, the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Bryan Acheampong said: “the celebration presents a unique opportunity for Ghanaians to remind ourselves of the need to stand in solidarity with our hardworking farmers whose sacrifices, perseverance, and tireless efforts ensure our sustenance.”

He stated that the issues of land ownership, limited access to market and financial services, effects of climate change, post-harvest losses, high cost of input and low return on investment, among others should make Ghanaians appreciate farmers even more.

He asserted that agriculture has remained the backbone and driving force behind Ghana’s food security, industrialization process, creation of job opportunities, economic growth and foreign exchange earnings from diverse sources through the dedication of the farmers even in the face of these adversities.

Dr Acheampong urged agriculture stakeholders and Ghanaians to demonstrate more sensitivity to the needs of farmers to enable them to optimize productivity, build resilience, and attain a level of competitiveness derived from the efficient use of resources and technology.

Top Stories

47 minutes ago

Nyaho-Tamakloe is not a founding member of NPP – John Boadu Nyaho-Tamakloe is not a founding member of NPP – John Boadu

47 minutes ago

2024 polls: 'Just wait and see how much of your votes I will harvest' — Alan warns NPP to bring on their 'discrediting' game 2024 polls: 'Just wait and see how much of your votes I will harvest' — Alan war...

47 minutes ago

I dont like what Stephen Ntim put out; its disingenuous, unfortunate – Alan Kyerematen I don’t like what Stephen Ntim put out; it’s disingenuous, unfortunate – Alan Ky...

47 minutes ago

Unilaterally adding our logo to OccupyBoG march 'disrespectful'; remove it now or we sue you – PNC warns organisers Unilaterally adding our logo to #OccupyBoG march 'disrespectful'; remove it now ...

47 minutes ago

Take good care of your face; its your passport to society – Edmund Delle Take good care of your face; it’s your passport to society – Edmund Delle

47 minutes ago

Ill face off NPP leaders if they attempt to discredit me – Alan I’ll face off NPP leaders if they attempt to discredit me – Alan

2 hours ago

Zongo Development Fund: 972 students receive educational grants Zongo Development Fund: 972 students receive educational grants

2 hours ago

2024 independent presidential candidate, Alan Kyerematen I’m the one floating voters are looking for – Alan Kyerematen

2 hours ago

Getty Images via AFP - JUSTIN SULLIVAN EU concerned by high disinformation rate on Musk's X platform

2 hours ago

Theres nothing to stay and fight for in NPP; Ive moved on – Alan Kyerematen There’s nothing to stay and fight for in NPP; I’ve moved on – Alan Kyerematen

Just in....
body-container-line