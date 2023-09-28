Zongo Development Fund constructs 18 Astro Turfs, two under construction — Dr Abdulai

The Zongo Development Fund (ZDF) has constructed 18 Community Sports and Recreation Centres (Astro Turfs), thereby, emerging as the leading provider of community sports infrastructure in Ghana.

Dr Arafat Sulemana Abdulai, Chief Executive Officer of the Zongo Development Fund, who disclosed this on Wednesday in Accra, noted that two Astro turfs were under construction in Dunkwa-Offin and Chiraa.

He stated, “It is an undeniable fact that our communities are awash with sporting talents. ZDF recognizes the inexhaustible sporting assets in Zongo communities and is committed to providing enabling infrastructure to unearth, harness and nurture these talents for sustainable socio-economic growth and development.”

According to Dr Abdulai, the opportunities for community mobilisation through the colourful festivals, and diverse social and cultural events to promote social cohesion in Zongos, were immense.

“These facilities provide suitable avenues to bring the communities together and promote ethno-religious dialogue in our communities. New Fadama and Madina Zongo in the Greater Accra Region, Kyebi Zongo in the Eastern Region, Bantama Zongo Ashanti Region, Salaga in the Savannah Region and Yeji Zongo in the Bono East Region are among the communities that have received funding from the ZDF,” he noted.

On the ZDF community lighting project, the CEO stated that about 13,000 high-intensity street bulbs have been fixed in several Zongo communities across the country.

“The Fund invested in the provision of community street lighting systems targeted at improving visibility and public safety.

“Several beneficiary communities in the regions are witnessing improved ambience and enhanced security. Zongo communities in the Greater Accra, Ashanti, Eastern, Volta, Central and Oti regions have benefitted from this project. Others are in the Western, Upper East, Savannah, Bono East, Northern, North-East and Upper East regions,” he added.