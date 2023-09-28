ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Zongo Development Fund constructs 18 Astro Turfs, two under construction — Dr Abdulai

By Patience Anaadem, ISD || contributor
Social News Zongo Development Fund constructs 18 Astro Turfs, two under construction — Dr Abdulai
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Zongo Development Fund (ZDF) has constructed 18 Community Sports and Recreation Centres (Astro Turfs), thereby, emerging as the leading provider of community sports infrastructure in Ghana.

Dr Arafat Sulemana Abdulai, Chief Executive Officer of the Zongo Development Fund, who disclosed this on Wednesday in Accra, noted that two Astro turfs were under construction in Dunkwa-Offin and Chiraa.

He stated, “It is an undeniable fact that our communities are awash with sporting talents. ZDF recognizes the inexhaustible sporting assets in Zongo communities and is committed to providing enabling infrastructure to unearth, harness and nurture these talents for sustainable socio-economic growth and development.”

According to Dr Abdulai, the opportunities for community mobilisation through the colourful festivals, and diverse social and cultural events to promote social cohesion in Zongos, were immense.

“These facilities provide suitable avenues to bring the communities together and promote ethno-religious dialogue in our communities. New Fadama and Madina Zongo in the Greater Accra Region, Kyebi Zongo in the Eastern Region, Bantama Zongo Ashanti Region, Salaga in the Savannah Region and Yeji Zongo in the Bono East Region are among the communities that have received funding from the ZDF,” he noted.

On the ZDF community lighting project, the CEO stated that about 13,000 high-intensity street bulbs have been fixed in several Zongo communities across the country.

“The Fund invested in the provision of community street lighting systems targeted at improving visibility and public safety.

“Several beneficiary communities in the regions are witnessing improved ambience and enhanced security. Zongo communities in the Greater Accra, Ashanti, Eastern, Volta, Central and Oti regions have benefitted from this project. Others are in the Western, Upper East, Savannah, Bono East, Northern, North-East and Upper East regions,” he added.

Top Stories

47 minutes ago

Nyaho-Tamakloe is not a founding member of NPP – John Boadu Nyaho-Tamakloe is not a founding member of NPP – John Boadu

47 minutes ago

2024 polls: 'Just wait and see how much of your votes I will harvest' — Alan warns NPP to bring on their 'discrediting' game 2024 polls: 'Just wait and see how much of your votes I will harvest' — Alan war...

47 minutes ago

I dont like what Stephen Ntim put out; its disingenuous, unfortunate – Alan Kyerematen I don’t like what Stephen Ntim put out; it’s disingenuous, unfortunate – Alan Ky...

47 minutes ago

Unilaterally adding our logo to OccupyBoG march 'disrespectful'; remove it now or we sue you – PNC warns organisers Unilaterally adding our logo to #OccupyBoG march 'disrespectful'; remove it now ...

47 minutes ago

Take good care of your face; its your passport to society – Edmund Delle Take good care of your face; it’s your passport to society – Edmund Delle

47 minutes ago

Ill face off NPP leaders if they attempt to discredit me – Alan I’ll face off NPP leaders if they attempt to discredit me – Alan

2 hours ago

Zongo Development Fund: 972 students receive educational grants Zongo Development Fund: 972 students receive educational grants

2 hours ago

2024 independent presidential candidate, Alan Kyerematen I’m the one floating voters are looking for – Alan Kyerematen

2 hours ago

Getty Images via AFP - JUSTIN SULLIVAN EU concerned by high disinformation rate on Musk's X platform

2 hours ago

Theres nothing to stay and fight for in NPP; Ive moved on – Alan Kyerematen There’s nothing to stay and fight for in NPP; I’ve moved on – Alan Kyerematen

Just in....
body-container-line