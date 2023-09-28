Zongo Development Fund: 972 students receive educational grants

The Zongo Development Fund (ZDF) has provided educational grants to 972 students in various academic disciplines in the Zongo communities across the country.

The educational grant was designed to support brilliant but needy students in Zongo communities to pursue higher education.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Fund, Dr Arafat Sulemana Abdulai, who disclosed this at the 2023 Minister’s Press Briefing on Wednesday in Accra, noted that there was no public tertiary institution and private university where beneficiaries of the grant could not be found.

He stated, “The Zongo Development Fund remains very concerned about the strenuous challenges faced by brilliant but needy students from Zongo communities in pursuit of Tertiary education.”

According to the CEO, the implementation of the Free SHS programme by President Akufo-Addo’s administration expanded unprecedented access to Secondary education in Zongo Communities.

“Consequently, the quantum of students pursuing tertiary education has remarkably increased,” he added.

He stated that ZDF facilitated and supported 40 students to pursue Medicine and related disciplines in Cuba to increase the capacity of Zongo communities to access medical care when the students complete their education and return to serve their communities and Ghana in general.

Dr Abdulai further disclosed that the Fund provided skills training to 1,200 youth from various Zongo communities across the country.

“This is in pursuit of its onerous mandate of providing Entrepreneurial Training, Economic empowerment and Skills development. Five hundred youth have also seized the opportunity provided by the Fund to acquire training in specialised skills, financial aptitude and competence,” he noted.

On the education, health, water, recreation and sanitation in Zongo communities, he said the Fund provided about 69 classroom blocks, 37 ICT Labs, Libraries and renovated dilapidated school blocks and classrooms.

“These include a library complex in Nsawam, Tunga Islamic School in Accra, a six-unit classroom in Bamvum Zongo Tamale, a six-unit classroom Buoho Islamic school in Buoho Zongo, a six-unit classroom in Otaakrom and a six-unit classroom in Asokore Quranic School,” he stated.

He also noted that 163 Zongo communities benefitted from mechanized boreholes, whilst 47 public and institutional places of convenience have been constructed.

He stated, “Health facilities have also been upgraded and renovated by the Fund in several Zongo communities, in addition to the provision of drainage systems, storm drains and bridges. The provision of portable drinking water and healthy sanitary conditions in Zongo communities remain the top priorities of the Fund.

“Among the projects are a mechanized water system in Opeikuma Zongo, Agona Zongo and New Bortianor. Also, some of the convenient places provided are located in Wadie Adwumakase Zongo, Cheshagu, Komenda Zongo, Salaga and Nkawie Zongo. The community roads and drainage projects include the Asem Drainage system, Techiman drainage system and community roads in Agogo Zongo and Kintampo Zongo,” he added.