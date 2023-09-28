Take good care of your face; it’s your passport to society – Edmund Delle

Naa Edmund Nminnyem Delle Chiir VIII, Paramount Chief of Nandom Traditional Area, and a professor of dermatology, Wednesday advised members of the public to take great care of their skin, especially their faces, since it is their “passport to society.”

He highlighted the importance of maintaining proper facial hygiene and skincare practices regularly as “your face is the first thing people notice about you. It is your passport to society.”

“It plays a crucial role in how others perceive you. It is not just a physical feature, but a reflection of your overall health and well-being.”

Naa Chiir was speaking at the seventh edition of the 2023 Africa Makeup and Beauty (AMB) Fair in Accra, on the theme: “Brands Beyond Borders: The Beacon of Economic Growth.”

The fair, organised by Makeup Ghana, a beauty industry advocate, in collaboration with First Choice Hair and Beauty, displayed the newest trends, innovations, and opportunities in the beauty industry.

Taking care of one's face goes beyond just washing it daily; it involves adopting a comprehensive skincare routine tailored to an individual's specific needs.

He emphasised the need to keep the skin clean and moisturised to prevent ultraviolet radiation and infections.

Naa Chiir encouraged beauticians to constantly add the African touch (the skin texture), to showcase Africans' distinctive beauty in the global marketplace, saying: “Black is beautiful, and as much as possible, let’s keep our skins beautiful.”

He called for seamless collaboration between beauticians and dermatologists to mitigate the potential risks associated with using products and substances that may contain hazardous chemicals.

“Some individuals are resorting to the use of products containing hydroquinone, lead, or even mercury, in an attempt to achieve fairer skin. However, this practice poses significant risks to their internal organs,” he said.

Dr Fred Kyei Asamoah, the Director-General of the Commission for Technical, Vocational Education and Training, praised Makeup Ghana for its accomplishments and said the importance of the wellness and beauty sectors in expanding the country’s economy could not be over-emphasised.

Those sectors had the potential to generate employment opportunities for many young people.

“We are very grateful to Makeup Ghana for what is being done to take the country forward,” he said.

The Government saw this vision five years ago and put together the wellness and skills sector body, with which the Commission was collaborating to develop the appropriate curriculum for students, Dr Asamoah said.

The government is implementing a series of projects valued at 20 million euros to train individuals interested in pursuing careers in the beauty and wellness industry.

It had also allocated an additional $40 million to support the training, with an opportunity for pursuing higher national diploma, he said.

“If we don't develop this industry, we will not be able to get a lot of people employed.”

Ms Rebecca Donkor, the Founder/CEO of AMB Fair, said the continental fair began seven years ago with a vision to foster unity and create opportunities for the youth.

“Today, we have brands coming from Togo, Nigeria, and Benin, among others, participating in the exhibition,” she said.

She encouraged individuals interested in fashion, wellness, makeup, skincare, and the broader beauty industry to seize the numerous opportunities to create jobs for themselves and earn a decent living.

With the rapid progress in technology, Ms Donkor hinted at an upcoming masterclass session that would delve into various subjects like branding and artificial intelligence.

The fair brought together beauty product manufacturers, wholesalers/retailers, service providers, practitioners, training institutions, and consumers among other stakeholders in the industry to trade, share ideas and network for improvement.

