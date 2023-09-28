I’m the one floating voters are looking for – Alan Kyerematen

Former Trade Minister and 2024 independent presidential candidate hopeful, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has opined on his chances of winning the upcoming 2024 general elections.

The Movement for Change founder said his candidacy appeals to Ghanaians who are not affiliated with any political party.

In an interview with Accra-based JoyNews on Wednesday, September 27, Mr. Kyerematen expressed confidence that floating voters will take him to the presidency.

“I would make a difference with the floating voters who are not sympathizers of any of the two parties. Because of my disposition, I am convinced I am the kind of candidate they are waiting for and that is my constituency,” he noted.

The NPP founding member at a press briefing held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra on Monday, September 25, announced his resignation citing certain unfair treatments against his person and his supporters.

Following his resignation, he announced his decision to contest the 2024 general elections as an Independent Candidate with the formation of a new political movement, known as the “Movement for Change” with a butterfly logo symbolizing transformation and hope for Ghana.