ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I’m the one floating voters are looking for – Alan Kyerematen

Headlines 2024 independent presidential candidate, Alan Kyerematen
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
2024 independent presidential candidate, Alan Kyerematen

Former Trade Minister and 2024 independent presidential candidate hopeful, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has opined on his chances of winning the upcoming 2024 general elections.

The Movement for Change founder said his candidacy appeals to Ghanaians who are not affiliated with any political party.

In an interview with Accra-based JoyNews on Wednesday, September 27, Mr. Kyerematen expressed confidence that floating voters will take him to the presidency.

“I would make a difference with the floating voters who are not sympathizers of any of the two parties. Because of my disposition, I am convinced I am the kind of candidate they are waiting for and that is my constituency,” he noted.

The NPP founding member at a press briefing held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra on Monday, September 25, announced his resignation citing certain unfair treatments against his person and his supporters.

Following his resignation, he announced his decision to contest the 2024 general elections as an Independent Candidate with the formation of a new political movement, known as the “Movement for Change” with a butterfly logo symbolizing transformation and hope for Ghana.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

46 minutes ago

Nyaho-Tamakloe is not a founding member of NPP – John Boadu Nyaho-Tamakloe is not a founding member of NPP – John Boadu

46 minutes ago

2024 polls: 'Just wait and see how much of your votes I will harvest' — Alan warns NPP to bring on their 'discrediting' game 2024 polls: 'Just wait and see how much of your votes I will harvest' — Alan war...

46 minutes ago

I dont like what Stephen Ntim put out; its disingenuous, unfortunate – Alan Kyerematen I don’t like what Stephen Ntim put out; it’s disingenuous, unfortunate – Alan Ky...

46 minutes ago

Unilaterally adding our logo to OccupyBoG march 'disrespectful'; remove it now or we sue you – PNC warns organisers Unilaterally adding our logo to #OccupyBoG march 'disrespectful'; remove it now ...

46 minutes ago

Take good care of your face; its your passport to society – Edmund Delle Take good care of your face; it’s your passport to society – Edmund Delle

46 minutes ago

Ill face off NPP leaders if they attempt to discredit me – Alan I’ll face off NPP leaders if they attempt to discredit me – Alan

2 hours ago

Zongo Development Fund: 972 students receive educational grants Zongo Development Fund: 972 students receive educational grants

2 hours ago

2024 independent presidential candidate, Alan Kyerematen I’m the one floating voters are looking for – Alan Kyerematen

2 hours ago

Getty Images via AFP - JUSTIN SULLIVAN EU concerned by high disinformation rate on Musk's X platform

2 hours ago

Theres nothing to stay and fight for in NPP; Ive moved on – Alan Kyerematen There’s nothing to stay and fight for in NPP; I’ve moved on – Alan Kyerematen

Just in....
body-container-line