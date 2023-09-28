ModernGhana logo
Garrison Takoradi Marks World Rabies Day

Garrison Takoradi Marks World Rabies Day
Dog owners within the Sekondi-Takoradi and its environs have been advised to vaccinate their dogs as they are prone to rabies.

As part of activities to commemorate World Rabies Day today, 28 September 2023, the new Armed Forces Veterinary Services will give a one-week free vaccination for pets within the Sekondi-Takoradi and its environs.

Prior to the commemoration today, a team from Garrison Takoradi were on Oil City Radio to sensitize the general public on rabies and its attendant health problems.

This year’s World Rabies Day is under the theme “All for 1, One Health for all”.

World Rabies Day is an annual global observance held on September 28 to raise awareness about rabies and promote efforts to eliminate the disease.

It is an initiative of the Global Alliance for Rabies Control (GARC) and other organizations dedicated to preventing and controlling rabies.

According to the World Health Organization(WHO), Rabies is a viral disease that affects mammals, including humans. It is almost always fatal once symptoms appear, but it is also entirely preventable through vaccination and other control measures.

Rabies is a disease with a fatality rate of 100%. Endemic on several continents, it is estimated that every year around 60,000 people in the world die from it, 40% of them children.

