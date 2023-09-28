Korle Bu: Increase in cost of dialysis from GHS380 to GHS765.42 is illegal, unacceptable – Mintah Akandoh

Kwabena Mintah Akandoh

Ranking Member on the Health Committee of Parliament, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has called out the management of Korle Teaching Hospital over the decision to increase the cost of dialysis for patients with kidney problems.

In the last few days, members of the public have been outraged about the increment, arguing that the latest increase will send many to their early graves in the midst of hardships in the country.

“Cost of dialysis has been increased from GHS380 to GHS765.42. Thank you,” a notice signed by the head of unit at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital said.

Speaking to Citi FM on Eyewitness News on Wednesday, September 27, Juaboso Member of Parliament Kwabena Mintah Akandoh indicated that what Korle Bu Teaching Hospital is seeking to do is unacceptable.

He said the increment in the cost of dialysis is illegal and management of the hospital must stop immediately.

“Whatever fees or charges the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital is seeking to collect with respect to dialysis is illegal.

“They ought to have brought it before parliament because Korle Bu is a public health facility and they cannot set their own fees and charges.

“Any fees that have been proposed or that are being charged at Korle Bu are strictly illegal and I think that they must stop with immediate effect,” Kwabena Mintah Akandoh stressed.

He warned that if by next week Monday, the increment is not rescinded, Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang Manu will be in hot water.

According to him, charging GHS765.42 for a dialydid session at Korle Bu will only push many Ghanaians into their early graves.