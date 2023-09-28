Success is rewarded with patience; it took me 21 years to be national chairman — Stephen Ntim to Alan

28.09.2023 LISTEN

In reaction to Alan Kyerematen's resignation from the NPP, Stephen Ntim, the National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has given an account of the many years he fought to become national chairman of the party.

According to him, he had invested twenty years of his life in realising his political ambition.

“It took me 21 years to realize my dream of becoming the National Chairman of the NPP, and I never once considered resigning from the party. I embarked on this journey when I was 44 years old, and now, at the age 65, I am proud to serve as the Chairman of the NPP,” Stephen Ntim stated.

Former Trade and Industry Minister Alan John Kyerematen resigned from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) citing unfair treatment.

At a much-publicized press conference on Monday, September 25, he also announced his intentions to contest the 2024 elections as an independent presidential candidate.

"Fellow Countrymen and Women, under the circumstances and given the context provided, I wish to use this platform to announce that I am honourably resigning with immediate effect from the New Patriotic Party to contest for the high office of the President of the Republic of Ghana in the 2024 General Elections, as an Independent Presidential Candidate," he stated.