There should be nothing to hide if you want to be a public officer — Alan on asset declaration

Former Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has stated that public office holders should be willing to declare and have their assets published if they have nothing to hide.

According to him, any person who wants to go into public office at whatever level, ought to be ready to have his assets declared and published for anybody who wants to interrogate it to do so.

Speaking to Berla Mundi on TV3's New Day show on September 27, 2023, Mr. Alan Kyerematen said “Once you decide to go to public office, particularly at the senior level, then it's not just a question of declaration but also wide publication of the assets.”

His comment was in relation to concerns that the current asset declaration regime for public office holders, which does not oblige them to make the assets public, is not effective in fighting corruption.

Mr. Kyerematen explained that “It is only because you are going to public office and there must be a sense of propriety and integrity, so there should be nothing to hide. If you have some reasons why you don't want your assets to be known, then you should know that, that is not the job for you.”

Mr. Alan Kyerematen on Monday, September 25, 2023 resigned from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and declared his intention to contest as an independent candidate for the 2024 presidential election. He has therefore set a Movement for Change whose symbol is the Monarch Butterfly.

