Nana Akomea, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of State Transport Company of Ghana and a senior member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has rebuked Alan Kyerematen for his decision to resign from the party and run as an independent candidate in next year’s elections.

Mr Akomea rubbishes Mr Kyerematen's reasons for leaving the NPP indicating that he has a pattern of quitting when election outcomes do not favour him.

He asserts that this was not the first time Mr Kyeremanten exited the NPP after failing to win an internal election to lead the party.

He pointed out that Kyerematen resigned from NPP in 2008 after failing to secure the party's presidential nomination in 2007.

"This is the same thing that happened in 2008. Seventeen (17) candidates contested the NPP flagbearer race, at the end, only Alan Kyerematen resigned out of the seventeen people.

“It is becoming his attitude. When you check the record, it is becoming his character," Akomea stated during an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show.

He further described Kyerematen's claims for leaving the NPP as "baseless."

He pointed out that Kyerematen placed third among the five candidates selected to compete in the NPP's upcoming presidential elections, questioning why Kyerematen would resign when he had made it to the list of five candidates.

"So, the things he has outlined as the basis for his resignation from the party don't even make sense," Akomea concluded, implying that Kyerematen's decision to quit the party appeared to be driven by personal agenda rather than genuine concerns about the party's principles and direction.

Mr Akomea questioned Kyerematen's argument that Ghana needed an independent candidate not political parties.

"When did he realize that political parties are not important? If you say you are leaving the NPP because you have seen that the political parties are not important but rather someone who is a great leader, when did you discover this?

“From your own mouth, you say you wanted to contest in 1996. You contested in 2008, 2010, 2014, and 2023; just last month, and if you are now leaving, you say you have seen that the political parties are not relevant, but what is important is someone with a vision.

“When did you know that political parties are not important?" Akomea questioned.